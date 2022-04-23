Last updated on .From the section Football

Charlton Gauvain's second goal saw him chest down a ball before scoring with an overhead kick

Charlton Gauvain's first-half goals saw Guernsey beat Alderney 2-0 in the semi-final of the Murrati Vase.

The tie was the first Murrati game played since 2019 after the competition was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Guernsey FC midfielder Gauvain blasted the visitors ahead after half an hour at Mount Hale.

He sealed with a stunning overhead kick shortly before half time for Tony Vance's side.

Guernsey boss Vance described Gauvain as 'easily the best player on the pitch."

"It was great to have Murrati football back as we've missed it," added Vance.

Alderney are still to repeat their sole Muratti victory from 1920

"The pitch was interesting, it always is but thankfully we have delivered. Now we regroup and go again for the final."

A mostly local crowd of around 350 people watched on as Alderney battled against their bigger island neighbours during the match.

"We made two mistakes and they scored," Alderney player and coach Josh Concanon told BBC Channel Islands.

"To play against an island that big and only lose 2-0 again is disappointing but we look forward to next year now."

Guernsey will now travel to Jersey for the final at Springfield Stadium on Saturday 21 May.