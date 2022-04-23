Close menu
Italian Serie A
Inter MilanInter Milan3RomaRoma1

Inter Milan 3-1 Roma: Defending champions go top of Serie A after ending Roma run

Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring for Inter Milan against Roma
Lautaro Martinez is Inter Milan's top scorer with 20 goals in all competitions

Defending champions Inter Milan moved to the top of Serie A after beating Roma for a fourth straight league win.

Full-back Denzel Dumfries fired Inter in front and a fine solo effort from midfielder Marcelo Brozovic doubled the hosts' lead just before the break.

Lautaro Martinez headed home from a corner to seal victory before Henrikh Mkhitaryan claimed a late consolation.

Inter lead AC Milan by a point, with both having five games left, before Milan play on Sunday away to Lazio.

Inter beat their city rivals 3-0 in midweek to reach the Coppa Italia final, where they will play Juventus on 11 May.

Saturday's defeat brought Roma's 12-match unbeaten run to an end and keeps them five points behind fourth-placed Juventus in the race for Champions League qualification.

Juve also have a game in hand, away to Sassuolo on Monday.

Roma coach Jose Mourinho led Inter to the treble in 2010 and saw defender Gianluca Mancini head narrowly wide for the visitors before Hakan Calhanoglu played Dumfries through for the opener.

Brozovic then slammed into the top corner after skipping past several defenders inside the Roma box while Martinez rose unmarked to head in his 20th goal of the season in all competitions.

Mkhitaryan fired in from Eldor Shomurodov's cutback late on but Roma remain in fifth place, two points above their own city rivals Lazio.

Line-ups

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 32DimarcoSubstituted forBastoniat 64'minutes
  • 2Dumfries
  • 23Barella
  • 77BrozovicBooked at 45minsSubstituted forGagliardiniat 72'minutes
  • 20CalhanogluBooked at 87mins
  • 14PerisicSubstituted forGosensat 72'minutes
  • 9DzekoSubstituted forCorreaat 63'minutes
  • 10MartínezSubstituted forSánchezat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 7Sánchez
  • 8Vecino
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 18Gosens
  • 19Correa
  • 21Cordaz
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 36Darmian
  • 38Sangalli
  • 95Bastoni
  • 97Radu

Roma

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 23ManciniBooked at 36mins
  • 6Smalling
  • 3Ibañez da Silva
  • 2Karsdorp
  • 77Mkhitaryan
  • 27OliveiraBooked at 79minsSubstituted forBoveat 80'minutes
  • 59ZalewskiSubstituted forViñaat 78'minutes
  • 7PellegriniSubstituted forVeretoutat 64'minutes
  • 92El ShaarawySubstituted forPérezat 64'minutes
  • 9AbrahamSubstituted forShomurodovat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Viña
  • 11Pérez
  • 14Shomurodov
  • 15Maitland-Niles
  • 17Veretout
  • 24Kumbulla
  • 37Spinazzola
  • 42Diawara
  • 52Bove
  • 55Darboe
  • 63Boer
  • 64Afena-Gyan
Referee:
Simone Sozza

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamRoma
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home11
Away9
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Inter Milan 3, Roma 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Inter Milan 3, Roma 1.

  3. Post update

    Edoardo Bove (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).

  5. Post update

    Rick Karsdorp (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Carles Pérez (Roma).

  8. Post update

    Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Carles Pérez (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

  10. Post update

    Hand ball by Jordan Veretout (Roma).

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  12. Booking

    Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan).

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Inter Milan 3, Roma 1. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Eldor Shomurodov.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Carles Pérez.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Alexis Sánchez replaces Lautaro Martínez.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Roma. Edoardo Bove replaces Sérgio Oliveira.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicolò Barella.

  20. Booking

    Sérgio Oliveira (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan33219371264572
2AC Milan33218458292971
3Napoli33207659273267
4Juventus33189650292163
5Roma341771055401558
6Fiorentina321751053401356
7Lazio33168965481756
8Atalanta33159957391854
9Hellas Verona34139125851748
10Sassuolo331210115853546
11Torino331110123832643
12Udinese32912114750-339
13Bologna32108143545-1038
14Empoli33810154260-1834
15Spezia3496193459-2533
16Sampdoria3495204156-1532
17Cagliari33610173161-3028
18Salernitana3257202669-4322
19Genoa33216152454-3022
20Venezia3357212761-3422
View full Italian Serie A table

