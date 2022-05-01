Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Arsenal WomenArsenal Women2Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women0

Arsenal Women v Aston Villa Women

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 18Williams
  • 16Maritz
  • 6Williamson
  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 7Catley
  • 10Little
  • 13Wälti
  • 15McCabe
  • 9Mead
  • 11Miedema
  • 19Foord

Substitutes

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 5Beattie
  • 8Nobbs
  • 12Maanum
  • 14Parris
  • 20Boye
  • 25Blackstenius
  • 26Wienroither
  • 28Cull

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 23Rogers
  • 2Mayling
  • 6Asante
  • 42Corsie
  • 33Pacheco
  • 10Petzelberger
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 7Lehmann
  • 19Blindkilde
  • 11Boye-Hlorkah
  • 9Gielnik

Substitutes

  • 1Hampton
  • 3Sargeant
  • 12Hutton
  • 17Haywood
  • 22Hayles
  • 28Rabjohn
Referee:
Lisa Benn

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenal WomenAway TeamAston Villa Women
Possession
Home76%
Away24%
Shots
Home6
Away0
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Rachel Corsie.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kim Little.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Arsenal Women. Lotte Wubben-Moy tries a through ball, but Kim Little is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Sarah Mayling.

  5. Post update

    Stephanie-Elise Catley (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women).

  7. Post update

    Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Emily Gielnik (Aston Villa Women).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vivianne Miedema.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Arsenal Women 2, Aston Villa Women 0. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Caitlin Foord.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Aston Villa Women. Sarah Mayling tries a through ball, but Emily Gielnik is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Stephanie-Elise Catley (Arsenal Women).

  13. Post update

    Ramona Petzelberger (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Arsenal Women 1, Aston Villa Women 0. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Beth Mead.

  15. Post update

    Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa Women).

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Caitlin Foord.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stephanie-Elise Catley (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  19. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  20. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Sunday 1st May 2022

