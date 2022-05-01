Arsenal Women v Aston Villa Women

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Rachel Corsie.
Line-ups
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 18Williams
- 16Maritz
- 6Williamson
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 7Catley
- 10Little
- 13Wälti
- 15McCabe
- 9Mead
- 11Miedema
- 19Foord
Substitutes
- 1Zinsberger
- 5Beattie
- 8Nobbs
- 12Maanum
- 14Parris
- 20Boye
- 25Blackstenius
- 26Wienroither
- 28Cull
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 23Rogers
- 2Mayling
- 6Asante
- 42Corsie
- 33Pacheco
- 10Petzelberger
- 16McLoughlin
- 7Lehmann
- 19Blindkilde
- 11Boye-Hlorkah
- 9Gielnik
Substitutes
- 1Hampton
- 3Sargeant
- 12Hutton
- 17Haywood
- 22Hayles
- 28Rabjohn
- Referee:
- Lisa Benn
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home76%
- Away24%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt saved. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kim Little.
Offside, Arsenal Women. Lotte Wubben-Moy tries a through ball, but Kim Little is caught offside.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Sarah Mayling.
Stephanie-Elise Catley (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women).
Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emily Gielnik (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Attempt saved. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vivianne Miedema.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal Women 2, Aston Villa Women 0. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Caitlin Foord.
Offside, Aston Villa Women. Sarah Mayling tries a through ball, but Emily Gielnik is caught offside.
Foul by Stephanie-Elise Catley (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Ramona Petzelberger (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal Women 1, Aston Villa Women 0. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Beth Mead.
Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa Women).
Attempt saved. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Caitlin Foord.
Attempt missed. Stephanie-Elise Catley (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.