Manchester United Women v West Ham United Women

Own Goal by Grace Fisk, West Ham United Women. Manchester United Women 2, West Ham United Women 0.
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 17Batlle
- 12Ladd
- 3Thorisdóttir
- 6Blundell
- 14Groenen
- 10Zelem
- 9Thomas
- 7Toone
- 11Galton
- 23Russo
Substitutes
- 2Harris
- 8Risa
- 13Fuso
- 15Caldwell
- 16Bruun
- 18Hanson
- 20Smith
- 32Baggaley
- 37Staniforth
West Ham Women
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Arnold
- 22Fisk
- 23Cissoko
- 12Longhurst
- 2Wyne
- 14Hasegawa
- 32Brynjarsdóttir
- 10Svitková
- 13Yallop
- 19Leon
- 7Evans
Substitutes
- 4Stringer
- 9Walker
- 17Filis
- 20Joel
- 25Garrard
- 26Moore
- 33Houssein
- Referee:
- Lucy May
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away2
Live Text
Goal!
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Zaneta Wyne.
Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Zaneta Wyne (West Ham United Women).
Attempt missed. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Martha Thomas with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Hawa Cissoko.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United Women 1, West Ham United Women 0. Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women) header from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leah Galton with a cross.
Attempt saved. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Offside, Manchester United Women. Jackie Groenen tries a through ball, but Alessia Russo is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Yui Hasegawa (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Hawa Cissoko.
Attempt blocked. Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Jackie Groenen.
Attempt blocked. Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Mackenzie Arnold.
Attempt saved. Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martha Thomas.
Foul by Zaneta Wyne (West Ham United Women).
Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.