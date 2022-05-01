Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women2West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women0

Manchester United Women v West Ham United Women

Manchester United Women v West Ham United Women

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 17Batlle
  • 12Ladd
  • 3Thorisdóttir
  • 6Blundell
  • 14Groenen
  • 10Zelem
  • 9Thomas
  • 7Toone
  • 11Galton
  • 23Russo

Substitutes

  • 2Harris
  • 8Risa
  • 13Fuso
  • 15Caldwell
  • 16Bruun
  • 18Hanson
  • 20Smith
  • 32Baggaley
  • 37Staniforth

West Ham Women

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Arnold
  • 22Fisk
  • 23Cissoko
  • 12Longhurst
  • 2Wyne
  • 14Hasegawa
  • 32Brynjarsdóttir
  • 10Svitková
  • 13Yallop
  • 19Leon
  • 7Evans

Substitutes

  • 4Stringer
  • 9Walker
  • 17Filis
  • 20Joel
  • 25Garrard
  • 26Moore
  • 33Houssein
Referee:
Lucy May

Match Stats

Home TeamMan Utd WomenAway TeamWest Ham Women
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home6
Away1
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Own Goal by Grace Fisk, West Ham United Women. Manchester United Women 2, West Ham United Women 0.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Zaneta Wyne.

  3. Post update

    Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Zaneta Wyne (West Ham United Women).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Martha Thomas with a headed pass following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Hawa Cissoko.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester United Women 1, West Ham United Women 0. Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women) header from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leah Galton with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United Women. Jackie Groenen tries a through ball, but Alessia Russo is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Yui Hasegawa (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Hawa Cissoko.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Jackie Groenen.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Mackenzie Arnold.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martha Thomas.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Zaneta Wyne (West Ham United Women).

  17. Post update

    Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  19. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

