The FA Women's Super League
Everton WomenEverton Women0Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women1

Everton Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women

Women's Football

Line-ups

Everton Women

Formation 5-4-1

  • 18Brosnan
  • 21Maier
  • 5Björn
  • 20Finnigan
  • 6George
  • 30Pattinson
  • 19Anvegård
  • 28Bennison
  • 17Graham
  • 10Magill
  • 9Duggan

Substitutes

  • 1MacIver
  • 3Turner
  • 7Dali
  • 11Emslie
  • 26Clinton
  • 31Weir

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 22Spencer
  • 29Neville
  • 5Bartrip
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 6Harrop
  • 13Ale
  • 24Summanen
  • 21Clemaron
  • 23Ayane
  • 10Williams
  • 9Tang

Substitutes

  • 1Korpela
  • 4Green
  • 7Naz
  • 8Cho
  • 14Addison
  • 17Simon
  • 44Lane
Referee:
Lauren Impey

Match Stats

Home TeamEverton WomenAway TeamTottenham Women
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home5
Away7
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Lucy Graham (Everton Women).

  2. Post update

    Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Shelina Zadorsky.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Poppy Pattinson (Everton Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hanna Bennison.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Molly Bartrip (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  6. Post update

    Simone Magill (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Rachel Williams tries a through ball, but Ashleigh Neville is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Anna Anvegård (Everton Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Poppy Pattinson with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Simone Magill (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hanna Bennison.

  10. Post update

    Anna Anvegård (Everton Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Asmita Ale (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Molly Bartrip with a cross following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Gabrielle George.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Toni Duggan (Everton Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Leonie Maier with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Molly Bartrip.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Ashleigh Neville tries a through ball, but Rosella Ayane is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Maéva Clemaron (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rachel Williams.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ashleigh Neville.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Everton Women 0, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1. Asmita Ale (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eveliina Summanen.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rachel Williams.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women2116325794851
2Arsenal Women20154160105049
3Man Utd Women21126343182542
4Man City Women20132550222841
5Tottenham Women209472218431
6West Ham Women217682331-827
7Brighton Women2181122337-1425
8Reading Women2174102136-1525
9Aston Villa Women2163121339-2621
10Everton Women2153131539-2418
11Leicester City Women2141161452-3813
12B'ham City Women2023151444-309
View full The FA Women's Super League table

