Everton Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women

Foul by Lucy Graham (Everton Women).
Line-ups
Everton Women
Formation 5-4-1
- 18Brosnan
- 21Maier
- 5Björn
- 20Finnigan
- 6George
- 30Pattinson
- 19Anvegård
- 28Bennison
- 17Graham
- 10Magill
- 9Duggan
Substitutes
- 1MacIver
- 3Turner
- 7Dali
- 11Emslie
- 26Clinton
- 31Weir
Tottenham Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 22Spencer
- 29Neville
- 5Bartrip
- 3Zadorsky
- 6Harrop
- 13Ale
- 24Summanen
- 21Clemaron
- 23Ayane
- 10Williams
- 9Tang
Substitutes
- 1Korpela
- 4Green
- 7Naz
- 8Cho
- 14Addison
- 17Simon
- 44Lane
- Referee:
- Lauren Impey
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Shelina Zadorsky.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Poppy Pattinson (Everton Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hanna Bennison.
Post update
Foul by Molly Bartrip (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Simone Magill (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Rachel Williams tries a through ball, but Ashleigh Neville is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Anna Anvegård (Everton Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Poppy Pattinson with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Simone Magill (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hanna Bennison.
Post update
Anna Anvegård (Everton Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Asmita Ale (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Molly Bartrip with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Gabrielle George.
Post update
Attempt missed. Toni Duggan (Everton Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Leonie Maier with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Molly Bartrip.
Post update
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Ashleigh Neville tries a through ball, but Rosella Ayane is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Maéva Clemaron (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rachel Williams.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ashleigh Neville.
Goal!
Goal! Everton Women 0, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1. Asmita Ale (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eveliina Summanen.
Post update
Attempt missed. Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rachel Williams.