Everton v Chelsea

Injury problems have restricted Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin to 12 Premier League starts this season

TEAM NEWS

Everton will assess forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has missed their last two matches with a thigh issue.

Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph should be available after sitting out last week's defeat by Liverpool as a precaution.

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen could return after missing two games with a stomach issue.

Midfielder Mateo Kovacic is still recovering from an ankle injury that has ruled him out of the Blues' last three fixtures.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell are also still sidelined.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton were much improved against Liverpool last weekend, and did really well for the first 60 minutes or so.

Yes, they were doing whatever they could to slow the game down and frustrate the Reds, but it was working and they carried a bit of a threat too.

In the end, they just couldn't last out but there was nothing wrong with their spirit and it was still really encouraging, especially going into this game, where they will need to work just as hard to get anything out of Chelsea.

This is the first time Everton boss Frank Lampard has come up against Chelsea since losing his job at Stamford Bridge last year, and I don't think it's a bad time to play them.

Chelsea might make some changes after playing Manchester United on Thursday but they are pretty much sure of a top-four finish and Thomas Tuchel might just be looking now to work out his FA Cup final team.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton are aiming to win four successive home wins against Chelsea for the first time since 1973.

Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in seven of their last 11 Premier League meetings with Everton.

Thomas Tuchel's side have won only three of their last 13 top-flight games at Goodison Park (D2, L8).

Everton

Everton have won just one of their last five league games but are unbeaten in their previous three home matches (W2, D1).

This is the latest in a Premier League season that Everton have been in the relegation zone since 1999.

The Toffees have scored just six goals in their last 10 league games.

The Merseysiders have netted 11 first-half goals in this season's Premier League - only Norwich have a worse record.

Everton have not won any of the nine Premier League games they have played on a Sunday this season, losing eight of those fixtures.

Toffees manager Frank Lampard is Chelsea's all-time leading goalscorer, having scored 211 goals in 648 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Chelsea

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last six away league games (W4, D2).

They have scored 16 goals in those six matches.

Their club record run of eight consecutive away victories in all competitions ended with Thursday's Premier League draw at Manchester United.

Chelsea have had a higher percentage of clean sheets away from home than any other team in the Premier League this season, keeping nine clean sheets in their 17 away games (53%).

They have the highest win rate in games played on the first day of a month in Premier League history, winning 30 of their 50 such games (60%).

Chelsea have won all four of their previous Premier League matches that have been played on 1 May.

