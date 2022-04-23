Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Manchester United and Celtic midfielder Roy Keane is interested in taking over as Hibernian manager. (Sunday Times) external-link

Rangers have entered talks with holding midfielder Abdoulaye Sissako and are favourites to sign the Zulte Waragem 23-year-old, according to reports in Belgium. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Rangers are looking to beat Liverpool and Manchester United to the signing of Aberdeen Under-18s forward Lancelot Pollard and are prepared to make a six-figure bid to get a quick deal over the line. (Scottish Sunday Express) external-link

Kilmarnock chairman Billy Bowie has promised manager Derek McInnes the biggest transfer budget in their history after securing a return to the top flight as Scottish Championship winners. (Scotland On Sunday) external-link

On-loan Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has claimed he received "racist insults" during Rangers' victory over Motherwell on Saturday. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Rangers covered up branding of Scottish Professional Football League sponsor cinch during post-match interviews after Saturday's win over Motherwell as the Ibrox club's row with the governing body over the online used car service's contract continues. (Scottish Sun On Sunday) external-link