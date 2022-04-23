Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Hibs, Aberdeen, Keane, Liverpool, Man Utd, Diallo, Kilmarnock, Sissako, Pollard
Former Manchester United and Celtic midfielder Roy Keane is interested in taking over as Hibernian manager. (Sunday Times)
Rangers have entered talks with holding midfielder Abdoulaye Sissako and are favourites to sign the Zulte Waragem 23-year-old, according to reports in Belgium. (Sunday Mail)
Rangers are looking to beat Liverpool and Manchester United to the signing of Aberdeen Under-18s forward Lancelot Pollard and are prepared to make a six-figure bid to get a quick deal over the line. (Scottish Sunday Express)
Kilmarnock chairman Billy Bowie has promised manager Derek McInnes the biggest transfer budget in their history after securing a return to the top flight as Scottish Championship winners. (Scotland On Sunday)
On-loan Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has claimed he received "racist insults" during Rangers' victory over Motherwell on Saturday. (Glasgow Evening Times)
Rangers covered up branding of Scottish Professional Football League sponsor cinch during post-match interviews after Saturday's win over Motherwell as the Ibrox club's row with the governing body over the online used car service's contract continues. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)
SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster has reaffirmed that the 20 women's clubs that are joining his organisation next season will decide their own policies and outcomes in new set-up. (The Herald On Sunday)