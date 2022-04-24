Close menu

Poya Asbaghi: Barnsley part company with head coach following relegation to League One

Last updated on .From the section Barnsleycomments26

Poya Asbaghi
Poya Asbaghi was previously coach of Sweden U21s

Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi has left the club by mutual agreement following their relegation from the Championship.

The Swede is the second head coach to leave Oakwell this season after Markus Schopp was sacked in November.

The Tykes are bottom of the table, having won only six of their 43 league games, and relegation was confirmed by defeat at Huddersfield.

Under-23s boss Martin Devaney will take charge for their final three fixtures of the campaign.

The 41-year-old, who will be assisted by Tom Harban and Jo Laumann, was a member of the Barnsley side that won promotion from League One in 2006 and reached the FA Cup semi-finals two years later.

Martin Devaney
Martin Devaney played more than 150 games for Barnsley during his career

Asbaghi was appointed after a run of only one win in 15 games led to the departure of Schopp, who was appointed last summer when Valerien Ismael left for West Brom after guiding Barnsley to last season's play-offs.

Although there was a marginal improvement in results, Asbaghi won only five of his 36 matches in charge.

"I want to thank everybody at Oakwell for their time and efforts over the last months. This of course includes players, fans and staff," the 36-year-old said.

"It's been a real privilege to work in Barnsley and I wish everybody all the very best for the upcoming seasons."

Asbaghi's assistant Ferran Sibila has also left the South Yorkshire club.

Barnsley are now looking for their seventh boss since current Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom left in February 2018.

"Our search for a new coach has already started and an announcement will follow once that process is concluded," said chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad.

French club Nancy, who have the same owners as Barnsley, were also relegated on Friday evening.

  • Comment posted by KwikGetaway, today at 10:51

    I feel sorry for Barnsley. Their owners follow the same failed principals every year. Develop a team of young players until one or two show promise and then sell them on. The fact that the owners have two teams relegated at the same time says so much (Nancy, Barnsley). I understand the owner owns five other clubs around the world. The phrase 'asset stripping' certainly comes to mind.

  • Comment posted by jbhoy90, today at 10:51

    These owners have 2 teams relegated in different countries in the same weekend? obviously good owners.

  • Comment posted by calllum , today at 10:48

    another club what aint got british owners , sell your soul at your peril.

    • Reply posted by Oakwellnell, today at 11:08

      Oakwellnell replied:
      TBF Our previous owner sold up because of Health reasons, he died a couple years later.

  • Comment posted by dgj, today at 10:43

    Seems fitting that Barnsley are going down as Wigan come back up after Barnsley ( for reasonsof self interest) poked their noses in at the tribunal that relegated Wigan a few years back when it was really none of their business to interfere. Karma!

    • Reply posted by KwikGetaway, today at 10:56

      KwikGetaway replied:
      Yes but Wigan entered administration when their owners failed to provide documentation of their assets to the Football League.

  • Comment posted by man u fan, today at 10:43

    I think this shows what a great job valerian Ismael did at Barnsley because this is the same Barnsley squad that got into the play offs last season

    • Reply posted by bevc1603, today at 11:04

      bevc1603 replied:
      No it's not, we lost our captain Alex Mowatt, plus Michael Sollbauer and Conor Chaplin who were all a massive part of us reaching the playoffs. We also had Daryl Dike on loan last season who contributed goals. Those players weren't adequately replaced and we have suffered for it.

  • Comment posted by tcp988, today at 10:42

    Barnsley owners keep burning managers but what do they expect when they invest very little in the club and its infrastructure

    • Reply posted by week 2 name, today at 10:48

      week 2 name replied:
      If they keep binning managers off (with payoffs) at the rate they are they there's no money left to invest in the club

  • Comment posted by week 2 name, today at 10:41

    If they keep hiring new managers every six months and nothing improves maybe they'd be better off without any manager at all?
    Couldn't do any worse.
    The ones they hire aren't doing any good.

    It would show up where the solution always lies, with the 11 men out on the pitch.

  • Comment posted by zero tolerance, today at 10:38

    Here's yet another football club that mistakenly thinks good players make good managers. THEY DO NOT!

    Footballers are gifted players.
    Managers are born managers.

    I feel embarrassed for club owners like those at Barnsley, Everton, et al, that parachute ex-footballers into the managerial office.

    • Reply posted by KwikGetaway, today at 10:46

      KwikGetaway replied:
      Managers are not born managers. Brian Clough only became a manager because his playing career was cut short. Arsene Wenger managed Nancy with little success until he got the Monaco job. Wayne Rooney got relegated with Derby County yet you have to give him credit for staying in a job that most experienced managers would have walked away from.

  • Comment posted by The craic of dawn, today at 10:30

    Good luck Martin👍

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 10:27

    At least West Brom got their karma though for illegally poaching their manager from last season

  • Comment posted by A-D-George, today at 10:17

    “Parts company” - sacked
    “Mutual agreement” - paid him off

  • Comment posted by Mtdchelsea24, today at 10:17

    English football is now totally ruined by TV and foreign players and managers.

    • Reply posted by RR, today at 10:20

      RR replied:
      Nothing wrong with foreign players

  • Comment posted by Hollers, today at 10:14

    7 managers in 4 years... Yorkshire's version of Watford and the yoyo club of League 1.

  • Comment posted by Werewolf-Therewolf, today at 10:13

    Any bets on Ismael coming back?

