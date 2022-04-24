Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Cardiff City's win against Cardiff Met was their first win against the students in 2021-2022

Goals from teenagers Seren Watkins and Lily Billingham gave Cardiff City victory in the FAW Women's Cup final in Bridgend.

Watkins, 18, threaded her low drive through Met's defence to break the deadlock after half-time.

Sixteen-year-old Billingham - the official player of the game - sealed Cardiff's win with a superb lofted shot as the game drew to a close.

Those efforts ended the students' reign as Welsh cup holders.