Liverpool 2-0 Everton: 'Relegation threat now a grim reality for Frank Lampard's side'

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Frank Lampard points during the Merseyside derby
It is 23 years since Everton were in the Premier League relegation zone at such a late stage of the season

Everton crossed the line into the Premier League's danger zone on Sunday and now stand on the precipice after a painful Merseyside derby defeat at Liverpool.

They are in the bottom three for the first time since December 2019 but more significantly it is the first time the club have been where no-one wants to be so late in the season since 1998-99.

And for all manager Frank Lampard can take from attitude and organisation even in defeat at Anfield, there is no escaping that the threat of relegation for the first time in 71 years is no longer a lingering fear, it is Everton's grim reality.

They gave it so much for so long before going down 2-0, their meagre share of 17% possession (the second lowest since Opta starting compiling such statistics) reflecting the rearguard action carried out with such fierce discipline and an open willingness to get under Liverpool and Anfield's skin.

It worked until Andrew Robertson headed the home side in front just after the hour before Everton's long-time tormentor Divock Origi headed the second late on.

Everton, as in the past, left Anfield nursing a sense of injustice as well as defeat as they justifiably claimed they should have had a penalty when the outstanding Anthony Gordon fell under Joel Matip's challenge with the scoreline goalless after 53 minutes.

Gordon had been booked for diving in the first half so this may have played on referee Stuart Attwell's mind when he waved all appeals away but each incident should be judged on its individual merits, not recent history, and Everton were suitably astonished that the video assistant referee was not even called in to take a look. They had a cast-iron case.

To suggest this might have led to an Everton victory is quite the stretch given Liverpool's dominance of the ball but it does not disguise the fact they had a genuine grievance.

It matters not now as the points have gone, with Everton suffering their 19th Premier League defeat in 32 games. They have never lost so many in a 38-game season and to add to the statistical wreckage, they have also lost 11 of their past 12 away games in the league, including each of their past seven. It is their worst run of consecutive away defeats since eight between April and October 1994.

All this was conducted to a predictable soundtrack of Anfield revelling in Everton's potential demise, the chants of "going down" starting as soon as news of Burnley's win over Wolves a little earlier filtered through.

It was repeated throughout, along with regular songs in praise of former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez, who played a brief part in Everton's dismal season before he was sacked in January after less than seven months in charge.

And, with victory assured, came the final wounding chant of "this is your last trip to Anfield".

This was a grim, tortuous experience for Everton once the Kop were confident nothing would go wrong.

Everton can take solace in how they made Liverpool fight for their win, how they gave the Anfield crowd some very anxious moments, how the emerging talent of Gordon occasionally tormented Liverpool with his pace and control.

And yet Everton lost. Again.

Richarlison challenges Jordan Henderson
Liverpool have lost just one of their past 23 Premier League games against Everton (won 10, drawn 12), completing the league double over their Merseyside neighbours for the first time since 2016-17

This epic tale of football mismanagement from owner Farhad Moshiri and a somewhat self-congratulatory board of directors who have got so much wrong could now be heading towards the nightmare conclusion.

It takes some doing to arrive at Everton, as Moshiri did in February 2016, to set course for the stars, then spend £500m on making the team markedly inferior while heading shamefully in the other direction towards the Championship.

And yet this is exactly what Moshiri and Everton's board have presided over.

If they were to go down, it would represent one of the game's most colossal, expensive failures and the list of culprits would have to start with Moshiri and those in the boardroom.

This is hardly Lampard's responsibility as so much damage was self-inflicted by Everton before he was appointed in January but no-one can escape the fact he has not been able to get the requisite results since replacing Benitez.

Lampard has now taken charge of 12 league games, losing eight and winning only three.

This simply must improve in the closing weeks of the season or Everton are doomed to the drop.

If they produce the same level of resolve as they did at Anfield before being overcome by one of the best sides in Europe, then they have a chance.

The big question is: can they be relied upon to repeat it with tough games coming up at home to Chelsea then at Leicester City?

Their prospects have not been helped by the late twist to the season's storyline at Burnley, whose heavily criticised decision - yes, criticised here as well - to sack Sean Dyche suddenly does not look quite so daft after all as the Clarets have picked up seven points from three games under caretaker Mike Jackson.

Burnley have momentum. It is a vital commodity at this stage of the season. Everton need to find it and they are leaving it very late.

Even their midweek draw at home to Leicester City, a point earned by Richarlison's stoppage-time goal, was a "better-than-nothing" result rather than a good one.

Gallant defeats are no good to this great old English football institution now. Everton need wins.

The fat lady, to misquote the old saying, may not be singing but she is certainly clearing her throat.

  • Comment posted by armchair red, today at 20:54

    As a lifelong Bluenose, I can now admit we deserve to be relegated because we are an abomination to the sport - we care more about hurting Liverpool than actually achieving anything ourselves.

    We are miserable wretches and should find other creative pursuits like painting or basket-weaving.

    • Reply posted by Ollie Gark, today at 20:57

      Ollie Gark replied:
      What ever happens to Everton, they would do well to lose the obsession with Liverpool. Focus on themselves.

  • Comment posted by Old Snap, today at 20:54

    The worse footballing side I've seen in ages , Did more diving than the Man from Atlantis , Lampard out of his depth , Should have learned his trade before managing in the premiership , Going down

  • Comment posted by NJGee, today at 21:00

    Lampard failed at Derby despite financial backing, failed at Chelsea with one of the deepest squads in the premier league (transfer embargo or not) and now he’s failing at Everton.

    Everton went for a headline name and got it horribly wrong. He wouldn’t motivate me and he’s clearly not motivating Everton players

    • Reply posted by Firebrigade, today at 21:08

      Firebrigade replied:
      The wages and playing for your club is motivation enough, they aren't school children who need motivating

  • Comment posted by scorpio09, today at 20:56

    after that disgraceful showing today, I sincerely hope they go down.I have never seen a premiership team come up with the antics seen today, Richarlison heads a ball away from a corner, runs 20 yards then falls over feigning some injury, absolutely shambolic ! don't these players realise their every move is covered by cameras ? Gordon spent more time rolling on the floor than the 2 goalkeepers

    • Reply posted by James, today at 21:33

      James replied:
      and yet they were denied a cast iron penalty. Away teams rarely get ref'd fairly at Anfield so maybe they thought they had to exaggerate to get anything. At least maybe now Liverpool fans will stop whinging about the "unfair" decision in the Everton v City game.

  • Comment posted by twiggy, today at 20:54

    I don’t understand how lampard keeps getting manager jobs - he must interview well or just bring show reels from his playing days.

    • Reply posted by MegaTron, today at 21:05

      MegaTron replied:
      Spot on

  • Comment posted by Deano, today at 21:01

    When you have petulant players like Richarlison playing for you then you're bound to be where you are. He's not even a great player but he's one of your best and spends most the game on the floor or waving an imaginary card. Coupled with players like Keane, Iwobi, Rondon etc who are not good enough either to name a few

  • Comment posted by poisonglaze, today at 20:44

    Whenever we play Everton I'm always terrified they're going to crock one of our players. If they go down I won't miss them.

  • Comment posted by sharkness, today at 20:50

    You can't just spend hundreds of millions on players without having an identity in mind for how you want to play. You need a system that works for you, and the resources to back that system by buying the right names FOR THAT SYSTEM.

    Everton have never had an identity in mind. They're a collection of individuals, not a team. And if that's their downfall... Sorry to say, but serves them right.

  • Comment posted by markyhamps75, today at 21:01

    Mismanaged from top to bottom. Nothing more than a vanity project with years of throwing money at it, hiring mercenaries and giving managers no time to build their own team has resulted in this once great club on the verge of implosion.

    Some Evertonians I know blame Rafa, but he is a darn sight better than Lampard. Shame their shortsighted bitterness is as much as the problem as the owners..

    • Reply posted by Firebrigade, today at 21:07

      Firebrigade replied:
      Those fans don't know football, rafa didn't have much to spend and he had a lot of injuries, no manager would have done better in my opinion, and lampard is proving it

  • Comment posted by sunil13uk, today at 20:53

    Burnley sacked Sean Dyche, maybe they should bring in Big Sam who has the experience to get Everton out of this mess. A young naive manager is not needed, Lampard is over his head and since taking over has made things worse than better. Should have brought back Moyes when they had a chance.

    • Reply posted by Mark Patterson, today at 21:33

      Mark Patterson replied:
      They never did have the chance. He’s not a fool!

  • Comment posted by Nafs Asp, today at 20:41

    A year in the Championship might do them some good.

    • Reply posted by Roberto Villa , today at 20:53

      Roberto Villa replied:
      A year or 5. No one will miss them

  • Comment posted by Ollie Gark, today at 20:52

    Everton are at home to Chelsea next Sunday, but Burnley are away at Watford the day before. Will Chelsea win? Burnley win? That would open a 5 point gap. The following week, Burnley play first again, while Everton are away to Leicester.
    8 point gap for 24 hours?
    Getting tight down there now.

  • Comment posted by Batman, today at 21:06

    After that display of anti-football they deserve to go down

  • Comment posted by 3qa6esn5, today at 21:04

    Ha ha! Bye bye Bitters!
    Couldn't happen to a "nicer" team.

    • Reply posted by scbarhj2, today at 21:24

      scbarhj2 replied:
      Wool

  • Comment posted by domestos donald, today at 21:02

    After today they deserve to go down
    17% possession and anti football the majority of the game

    • Reply posted by Mark Patterson, today at 21:26

      Mark Patterson replied:
      You do whatever you need to in their position

  • Comment posted by Brentism, today at 20:51

    Everton are going down
    Replaced by little Luton Town
    Everton are going broke
    They'll be playing away at Stoke

    • Reply posted by Mark Patterson, today at 21:34

      Mark Patterson replied:
      They certainly won’t be replaced by Luton Town though 😳😳

  • Comment posted by Folkestone lad, today at 21:10

    Richarlison is a disgrace seems to role in agony all the time. Young lad Gordon needs to stop diving, he’s much better than that. Pickford was wasting as much time as possible such a pity Everton are better than that. Lampards tactics were not very good.

    • Reply posted by Janner, today at 21:12

      Janner replied:
      Those damn snipers were busy today.

  • Comment posted by __, today at 21:05

    Sunderland are a cautionary tale.

    • Reply posted by drmr, today at 21:46

      drmr replied:
      Leeds, Wednesday, Forest, even Man City...
      All went down hard and for a some it was for a long time

  • Comment posted by gunnerboy, today at 20:39

    Hahahahahahahah hahahahahaha didn’t want to go to Newcastle as didn’t want to be in a relegation scrap hahaha

  • Comment posted by alex, today at 20:35

    I think they going down. Thought they would be ok but they started battling too late.

    The dangers of thinking you better than you are.

    • Reply posted by markyhamps75, today at 21:10

      markyhamps75 replied:
      Battling? You mean turning themselves into a bus during one of the biggest games in the PL calender? Didn't see any fight during recent defeats at Burnley or West Ham, but maybe less viewers tuned in?

      Overpaid mercenaries and clueless management is why they're here. 'Hi, I'm Frank Lampard and I scored a lot of goals for the overly expensively assembled' Chelsea' was never going to inspire them..

