Champions Liverpool celebrated in front of a record crowd at Prenton Park as they lifted the Women's Championship trophy as bottom side Coventry United kept their survival hopes alive.

Liverpool, who won the title following victory over Bristol City on 3 April, thrashed Sheffield United 6-1 on Sunday before parading the trophy.

It came two days after the death of manager Matt Beard's father.

Coventry United beat Lewes to set up a relegation decider.

The Championship strugglers, who were given a 10-point deduction in January after they were saved from liquidation, play second-bottom Watford on the final day of the season.

Victory over Watford would ensure Coventry United's safety in what would be one of the most miraculous comebacks.

Meanwhile Liverpool, who were crowned champions with two games remaining, return to the top-flight under Beard.

They won successive WSL titles with Beard in his first spell with the club in 2013 and 2014, and captain Niamh Fahey said they are back "where we should be".

"I'm really proud! It's one thing saying you should be there but you have to do it," Fahey told BBC Sport.

"It isn't an easy league so I think we've done exceptionally well and the performances we've had have done it in style to get to where we should be - which is the WSL."

Liverpool are 14 points clear of nearest rivals London City Lionesses

Captain Niamh Fahey stayed with the club when they were relegated in 2020

Lifelong Liverpool fan Fahey, who replicated men's captain Jordan Henderson's 'Hendo shuffle' while lifting the trophy in front of a record crowd of 2,138, said it was "one of, if not the top moment" of her career.

"To captain this club and win promotion. Where we are right now, and the task we had, it's a huge moment and I'm very proud. I don't think I can put it into words."