James Ward-Prowse has scored 44% of his Premier League goals from outside the box (17/39)

James Ward-Prowse says he wants to break David Beckham's record of 18 free-kick goals - particularly if it means he might get to meet his childhood hero.

Ward-Prowse made it 14 goals from direct free-kicks with a sublime effort against Brighton and the 27-year-old still has plenty of time to surpass Beckham's mark.

"My main motivation is to meet my hero who I loved when I was growing up," Ward-Prowse said.

"If I do get that record, hopefully he'll reach out - but there's a long way to go just yet."

Ward-Prowse has now scored four from direct free-kicks this season - the same as last year - with only Beckham (2000-01) and Laurent Robert (2001-02) scoring five in a single Premier League campaign.

His strike at the Amex looked different, whipped to the goalkeeper's side and low into the corner, rather than previous goals that have been struck high and curled viciously back in.

"I love practising them," he said. "Once I score one, I just want to score another."

James Ward-Prowse lines up the free-kick

James Ward-Prowse's free-kick heads towards goal

James Ward-Prowse's free-kick hits the net

Ward-Prowse also scored a fine second for Southampton as Ralph Hasenhuttl's side came from two down to rescue a point at the Amex and the Saints boss was delighted with his captain's performance.

"He is a very important player for us, that is for sure," he said. "We know all about his quality, especially from free-kicks.

"No goalkeeper wants to stay behind the wall when James is lining one up - it gets harder and harder to see what is coming."