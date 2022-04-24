SWPL1: Rangers take step closer to first title
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Rangers took another step closer to a first SWPL1 title by beating Aberdeen 4-0 in their first ever match at Ibrox to maintain their five-point lead.
Sam Kerr got on the end of a Demi Vance cross to open the scoring in front of 4,421 fans and Kayla McCoy tapped in a second before the interval.
Nicola Docherty rocketed in a third and Lizzie Arnot netted with a composed finish on her 50th appearance.
Rangers have just three games left, one against closest rivals Glasgow City.
City, who have won the title in the last 14 seasons, secured a Champions League place with a 2-0 win over Hearts earlier in the day to guarantee they will finish at least second.
Hayley Lauder opened the scoring and Peyton Perea's 25-yard strike sealed all the points for Eileen Gleeson's side.
Celtic recorded a comprehensive 6-0 victory against Hamilton at New Douglas Park.
Charlie Wellings netted a treble after Olivia Chance's opener, and Clarissa Larisey added a fifth before a Jacynta Galabadaarachchi cross deflected in off of Megan Ann Quinn to complete the rout.
Two first-half goals helped Hibernian on their way to a 2-0 away win over Partick Thistle and Motherwell won 1-0 at Spartans, but remain seventh.