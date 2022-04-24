Match ends, Lazio 1, AC Milan 2.
AC Milan returned to the top of Serie A with a dramatic injury-time victory over Lazio.
The Rossoneri were caught napping after four minutes as Ciro Immobile stole in for his 26th goal of the season.
Olivier Giroud levelled straight after half-time and Milan's pressure paid off when sub Zlatan Ibrahimovic set up Sandro Tonali for the winner.
Stefano Pioli's side are two points clear of Inter with four games left but they have played a game more.
After Inter's comprehensive win over Roma last night, Milan knew only three points would take them back to the Serie A summit.
Conceding Immobile's opener was the worst possible start but Pioli's side were immediately on the front foot, only for Giroud, Barcelona-bound Franck Kessie and the impressive Rafael Leao to pass up presentable chances.
Undeterred, Giroud scored his first club goal for seven games when he turned home Leao's cross immediately after the restart.
Pioli sent on 40-year-old Ibrahimovic and in a frantic last 10 minutes, Lazio keeper Thomas Strakosha made excellent saves from Leao and Ante Rebic.
Ibrahimovic then had a golden opportunity in the 89th minute but dallied and his wayward shot was blocked.
It looked like their title bid was stalling, but Lazio defender Adam Marusic gave the ball away, Ibrahimovic won a vital header and Tonali was on hand to bundle in a vital winner.
Line-ups
Lazio
Formation 4-3-3
- 1StrakoshaBooked at 8mins
- 29LazzariSubstituted forHysajat 80'minutes
- 4Gabarrón GilSubstituted forRamos Marchiat 80'minutes
- 33Acerbi
- 26RaduSubstituted forMarusicat 63'minutes
- 21Milinkovic-Savic
- 6LeivaBooked at 53minsSubstituted forCataldiat 60'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 10Romero AlconchelSubstituted forBasicat 60'minutes
- 7Felipe Anderson
- 17Immobile
- 20Zaccagni
Substitutes
- 3Ramos Marchi
- 8Akpa Akpro
- 11Borges Cabral
- 16Kamenovic
- 18Romero
- 23Hysaj
- 25Reina
- 27Moro Prescoli
- 31Adamonis
- 32Cataldi
- 77Marusic
- 88Basic
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Maignan
- 2Calabria
- 20KaluluBooked at 83mins
- 23TomoriBooked at 26mins
- 19Hernández
- 8TonaliBooked at 90mins
- 79Kessié
- 30MessiasSubstituted forKrunicat 71'minutes
- 10DíazSubstituted forIbrahimovicat 68'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 17da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 86'minutes
- 9GiroudSubstituted forRebicat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 5Ballo-Touré
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 11Ibrahimovic
- 12Rebic
- 13Romagnoli
- 22Lazetic
- 33Krunic
- 41Bakayoko
- 46Gabbia
- 56Saelemaekers
- 83Mirante
- Referee:
- Marco Guida
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away25
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away8
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lazio 1, AC Milan 2.
Post update
Foul by Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan).
Post update
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Sandro Tonali (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Lazio 1, AC Milan 2. Sandro Tonali (AC Milan) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a headed pass.
Post update
Foul by Rade Krunic (AC Milan).
Post update
Danilo Cataldi (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Theo Hernández (AC Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a corner.
Post update
Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Elseid Hysaj.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Theo Hernández with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, AC Milan. Alexis Saelemaekers replaces Rafael Leão.
Booking
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan).
Post update
Toma Basic (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ante Rebic (AC Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Offside, AC Milan. Davide Calabria tries a through ball, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Thomas Strakosha.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rafael Leão (AC Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Ante Rebic.
Booking
Pierre Kalulu (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.