Cliftonville and Linfield drew 0-0 at Solitude in the first game after the split

Irish Premiership: Linfield v Coleraine and Glentoran v Cliftonville Venues: Windsor Park and The Oval Date: Saturday, 30 April Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live coverage of both matches on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website; follow live text commentary, in-play goal clips and reaction on the BBC Sport website

It was on the eve of the first Linfield-Cliftonville meeting of the season when Kris Lindsay answered a very direct question with an interesting, rhetorical one of his own.

"Why not?" was the instinctive response of the then recently-departed Reds coach - and former Blues defender - when asked if the north Belfast club could win the Irish Premiership title this season.

It was very early days, of course, with just six games played and, given that the Reds finished fifth and 18 points off the top last season, many could have been forgiven for assuming that Lindsay was overestimating the capabilities of a squad and coaching staff he had worked closely with until a week previously.

Thirty-one matches later, however, and his optimism has proved somewhat prophetic as Paddy McLaughlin's men go into the final day of the campaign just one point behind leaders and holders Linfield.

Anything but a win for the Blues at home to Coleraine on Saturday evening would see the Reds crowned champions if they claim all three points against Glentoran at The Oval.

So, just how has it come about that the defending champions and a team so far off the pace last season both go into the final fixture with a chance to get their hands on the Gibson Cup?

Reds build on blistering start before Blues make their move

Watch: Linfield stay top after goalless draw with Larne

That first Blues-Reds fixture came on 1 October at Windsor Park, when a tight 1-1 draw made it five wins and two draws for early pacesetters Cliftonville and ensured they remained top of the league, five points ahead of the holders.

Indeed, the closeness of that encounter set the tone for their head-to-head battles throughout the campaign, with two of the other three meetings in the league also finishing in draws, while Linfield needed penalties to overcome Cliftonville in the County Antrim Shield.

David Healy's men claimed that one league victory on 20 November with a Jordan Stewart header the only goal of the game at Windsor. Cliftonville were still out in front then, though, with the win bringing the Blues to within six points of the Solitude outfit with a game in hand.

With many onlookers no doubt assuming Cliftonville would gradually begin to fall away, they were still top going into the Christmas week - winning all 10 of their opening 10 league games at home - and were only displaced on 21 December when a home win over Ballymena United moved Linfield one point ahead of them.

Just over a month later came one of the stand-out moments of the season when 21-year-old former Cliftonville forward Ethan Devine, a January signing from Knockbreda by Healy, came off the bench to head home an 85th-minute equaliser that grabbed the Blues a 2-2 draw at Solitude to keep them five points ahead of the Reds, who by then had dropped to third as Glentoran's surge began gathering momentum.

That surge saw the Glens leapfrog Linfield to the top with a Big Two victory on 11 February, but it produced a strong reaction from the holders, who won their next six games on the bounce as they soon returned to the top.

March would prove to be a good month for both clubs as the Reds progressed to the Irish Cup semi-final and won the League Cup in dramatic fashion, while the first of their three Premiership wins coming against Glentoran and lifting McLaughlin's men above them into second, a point behind Linfield.

With the Blues winning five from five in March, that was the scenario as the teams went into the split and is still the situation on the eve of the final day. A 0-0 draw between the sides on 9 April was followed by wins for both before Linfield were held to a 1-1 draw by the Glens on 15 April.

It handed Cliftonville a huge chance to take the upper hand the following day but a home draw with Larne meant they remained a point behind before their dramatic 3-3 draw away to Crusaders last week was played out while Linfield were drawing 0-0 at home to Larne.

Managers' crank up title talk before final battle

Crusaders 3-3 Cliftonville: Watch highlights from the north Belfast derby

While the social and mainstream media offerings of another manager have perhaps been more headline-grabbing, the demeanour and approach of Linfield boss Healy and Cliftonville supremo McLaughlin have been interesting to observe as the campaign has progressed.

A seasoned title winner, having led his side to the Gibson Cup in four of the last five campaigns and on course for a fourth in a row, Healy chooses his moments when to raise his head in the 'mind games' but rarely lets his guard down in media interviews - sticking to the old mantra of not getting carried away in victory and not dropping too low in defeat.

It was somewhat unexpected, therefore, when the former Leeds United and Northern Ireland striker chose to reveal after last week's draw with Larne that his team have not been behind at any stage in any match at home in the league, while also saying that he would not be doing his job if Linfield don't win the title.

Healy has been full of praise for the job McLaughlin has done at Cliftonville, and you sense a genuine respect and liking between the pair, but he has also recognised and acknowledged McLaughlin's regular attempts to play down his side's title credentials.

Those attempts were dispensed with after that enthralling draw with Crusaders, however, when the former Coleraine player finally appeared prepared to up the ante by remarking on how nervy it will be for Linfield against Coleraine on Saturday, and how the Windsor Park crowd could get restless if the game develops without a home goal.

He also showed his bullish side by insisting that Cliftonville will not pass up a lifeline for a third time, a declaration that was in reference to the fact that both times during the split when Linfield have drawn games - at home to Glentoran then Larne - his side have failed to capitalise by also being held to those draws with Larne and the Crues.

All that talk will matter little come kick-off time on Saturday, of course. Who will come out on top? The Reds after that blistering start? Or the Blues after coming strong come the turn of the year? Not long now until we find out.