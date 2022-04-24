Last updated on .From the section Football

Lucas Hanley made his debut for Guernsey FC in February

Guernsey FC goalkeeper Lucas Hanley has suffered no serious injury after being taken to hospital in the Green Lions' final game of the season.

The 17-year-old suffered a kick to the head seven minutes into the second half as he failed to keep out Hanwell Town's equaliser in Guernsey's 4-1 loss.

Hanley was taken to hospital by ambulance after the clash.

"Lucas went into shock on the pitch," Guernsey FC's Nic Legg told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"We had to make sure we did everything right, but he was checked over for concussion and thankfully he's OK.

"We're really glad he's OK because it was a scary moment and it's never a nice thing to have to call an ambulance."

Guernsey - who were depleted with a number of their squad playing for the island's representative side in their Muratti semi-final win in Alderney - took a 24th-minute lead through Seb Skillen.

But Sam Saunders tapped into an empty net for a 52nd-minute equaliser after Hanley was challenged by Tomasz Siemienczuk.

With no reserve goalkeeper, striker Glenn Le Tissier had to go in goal as Hanwell went on to take a 79th-minute lead through Gareth Chendlik before scoring in the 11th and 22nd minutes of stoppage time after a long wait while Hanley received treatment.

The result means Guernsey FC end the season in 14th place in Isthmian League South Central, having not been able to begin their campaign until October because of Covid-19 travel rules in the island.

"Without the delayed start we'd have hoped to finish in the top 10," added Legg.

"But if you look at the big picture with our delayed start and having to catch up so many games, having eight consecutive midweek away games and having 14 games in the space of seven weeks, I think that's a really good achievement."