Hartlepool ended a four-year spell in non-league football last summer after beating Torquay at Ashton Gate

This season's National League promotion final will be staged at West Ham's London Stadium on Sunday, 5 June.

It is the second successive year the match has not been played at Wembley.

Last year's game was held at Bristol City's Ashton Gate ground as the national stadium was being used as a host venue for the delayed Euro 2020.

Wembley will host the League Two and Championship play-off finals on 28 and 29 May before Italy face Argentina on 1 June in the 'Finalissima'.

The game at London Stadium will decide the second promotion place into the English Football League behind the fifth tier's title-winners.

Lucas Covolan became the first goalkeeper to score in a National League promotion final when he equalised in stoppage time for Torquay last June

Last year Hartlepool United beat Torquay United 5-4 on penalties after a dramatic game ended 1-1 after extra time thanks to a stoppage-time equaliser from Gulls goalkeeper Lucas Covolan.

"It is a fantastic sporting arena with a rich history and very befitting of our showpiece promotion final," said the National League's general manager Mark Ives.

"Whilst we don't know who will get to the final yet, what we can now promise is a stadium worthy of hosting such a huge game.

"Last season was a huge success and I expect an even better occasion this time around," he added.