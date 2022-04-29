Close menu

Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons takes on Derek Ferguson in guessing the scores

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Amy Irons

Amy Irons is out for revenge on Derek Ferguson after the former Rangers midfielder edged their low-scoring Scortscene Predictions battle earlier in the season.

The pair again pit their wits against each other in forecasting the outcome of this weekend's six Scottish Premiership matches.

A correct score is worth 40 points and a correct result is worth 10.

Amy IronsDerek Ferguson
Aberdeen v Dundee2-12-1
Dundee United v Motherwell1-21-1
Hearts v Ross County3-22-0
Livingston v Hibernian1-11-0
St Johnstone v St Mirren1-01-0
Celtic v Rangers (Sun)2-21-1

All games kick off at 15:00 BST on Saturday, unless stated

Aberdeen v Dundee

Aberdeen v Dundee United

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Derek's prediction: 2-1

Dundee United v Motherwell

Dundee United v Motherwell

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Derek's prediction: 1-1

Heart of Midlothian v Ross County

Hearts v Ross County

Amy's prediction: 3-2

Derek's prediction: 2-0

Livingston v Hibernian

Livingston v Hibernian

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Derek's prediction: 1-0

St Johnstone v St Mirren

St Johnstone v St Mirren

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Derek's prediction: 1-0

Celtic v Rangers (Sun, 12:00)

Celtic v Rangers

Amy's prediction: 2-2

Derek's prediction: 1-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

PunditScore
Chris Iwelumo170 & 50
Steven Thompson100 & 40
Neil Alexander100
Jonathan Sutherland100
Richard Foster80 & 50
Kris Doolan80
Richard Gordon70
Stuart Kettlewell70
Craig Levein70
Rory Loy70 & 60
James McFadden70
Michael Stewart70
Charlie Adam60
Tam Cowan60
Julie Fleeting60
Allan Preston60 & 30
Stuart Cosgrove50
Mark Hateley50
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40 & 20
Kenny Miller40 & 20
Rachel Corsie30
Craig Easton20
Marvin Bartley10
Derek Ferguson10
Total scores
Amy1530
Pundits1810
Amy v Pundits
P32W14D3L15

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Elsewhere on the BBC