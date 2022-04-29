Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons takes on Derek Ferguson in guessing the scores
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
Amy Irons is out for revenge on Derek Ferguson after the former Rangers midfielder edged their low-scoring Scortscene Predictions battle earlier in the season.
The pair again pit their wits against each other in forecasting the outcome of this weekend's six Scottish Premiership matches.
A correct score is worth 40 points and a correct result is worth 10.
|Amy Irons
|Derek Ferguson
|Aberdeen v Dundee
|2-1
|2-1
|Dundee United v Motherwell
|1-2
|1-1
|Hearts v Ross County
|3-2
|2-0
|Livingston v Hibernian
|1-1
|1-0
|St Johnstone v St Mirren
|1-0
|1-0
|Celtic v Rangers (Sun)
|2-2
|1-1
All games kick off at 15:00 BST on Saturday, unless stated
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22
|Pundit
|Score
|Chris Iwelumo
|170 & 50
|Steven Thompson
|100 & 40
|Neil Alexander
|100
|Jonathan Sutherland
|100
|Richard Foster
|80 & 50
|Kris Doolan
|80
|Richard Gordon
|70
|Stuart Kettlewell
|70
|Craig Levein
|70
|Rory Loy
|70 & 60
|James McFadden
|70
|Michael Stewart
|70
|Charlie Adam
|60
|Tam Cowan
|60
|Julie Fleeting
|60
|Allan Preston
|60 & 30
|Stuart Cosgrove
|50
|Mark Hateley
|50
|Willie Miller
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40 & 20
|Kenny Miller
|40 & 20
|Rachel Corsie
|30
|Craig Easton
|20
|Marvin Bartley
|10
|Derek Ferguson
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|1530
|Pundits
|1810
|Amy v Pundits
|P32
|W14
|D3
|L15