Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Rangers Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: Sun, 1 May Kick-off: 12:00 BST Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on Sportscene

On Sunday, Celtic and Rangers meet for the last time this season in a match that could all but decide the Scottish Premiership title.

Celtic lead their Old Firm rivals by six points with four games to play, having won the past two league derbies, although Rangers beat their Glasgow rivals in the recent Scottish Cup semi-final.

The hosts are without full-back Josip Juranovic, while Alfredo Morelos, Kemar Roofe and Aaron Ramsey are among Rangers' injury absentees and defender Leon Balogun is suspended.

