Tom Lowery (centre) scored Crewe's equaliser against Ipswich in what could be his final home game for the Alex

Crewe interim boss Alex Morris insists the uncertainty over the Railwaymen's managerial position will not affect their bid to rebound from relegation.

Morris has led the Alex to a win and a draw in three games since relegation from League One was confirmed, costing manager cost David Artell his job.

Crewe end their stay in the third tier with a trip to Lincoln on Saturday.

"We've been given the freedom to look beyond this season," Morris told BBC Radio Stoke.

"While there hasn't been a definite decision in terms of the manager for next year, things still need to be put in place so we are not falling behind other clubs in terms of recruitment.

"Those sort of things can't wait regardless of the managerial situation being up in the air.

"If we allow those things to be put on the backburner, you lose time and preparing for next season is going to be key."

Morris says Crewe are resigned to losing out-of-contract midfielder Tom Lowery and he does not expect the 24-year-old to be the only departure from the Mornflake Stadium.

"Being realistic it doesn't look likely that Tom is going to be with us next season," Morris added.

"We all know recruitment this summer is going to be huge because there is going to be quite a high turnover of players and, therefore, those incoming players, we've got to get more right than wrong."

The interim boss does, however, believe Crewe's recent mini-upturn can have a positive long-term effect regardless of whether he remains in charge or is replaced.

The Alex lost 15 of their final 16 games under Artell to ensure they will finish bottom - but, under Morris, have beaten AFC Wimbledon 3-1, drew with Ipswich and lost only narrowly to Sheffield Wednesday.

"We've been pleased with the response from the players," Morris added.

"A lot of them will still be with us next year - we will use the experience of the last few games, where they have managed to rediscover and rejuvenate their form and belief, to take that into next year.

"Footballers have long memories so going in with positive experiences into the off-season and pre-season will stand them in good stead."