Livingston goalkeeper Max Stryjek has been banned for two games after striking Aberdeen forward Vicente Besuijen on the face on Saturday.

Referee Grant Irvine booked both players for the 39th-minute incident.

But the Scottish FA compliance officer issued a notice of complaint against the 25-year-old Pole.

Livingston have accepted the suspension and Stryjek will miss Saturday's visit by Hibernian and 7 May hosting of St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership.

The sides were tied at 0-0 when Besuijen stood in Stryjek's path as the goalkeeper looked to throw the ball from his penalty box.

Nicky Devlin fired Livingston ahead two minutes later, with the visitors going on to win 2-1 while Aberdeen had utility man Ross McCrorie sent off after 78 minutes.