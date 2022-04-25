Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Joe Ralls has made almost 300 appearances for Cardiff City

Cardiff City midfielder Joe Ralls could have played his last game for the club after being ruled out of the remainder of the campaign through injury.

Ralls - who has been at Cardiff since 2011 - is one of 10 first team players who are out of contract this summer.

Bluebirds boss Steve Morison says he has already decided the future of all the players on expiring deals.

"Those decisions have been made, whether Joe is on the list or not, you will wait to find out," Morison said.

"There's not a lot I can say on it," the Bluebirds boss added. "Even if it was a roundabout way I'm not going to give you anything on his contract."

Ralls, 28, is one of 10 senior Cardiff players whose deal expires this summer as the Bluebirds prepare for Wednesday night's game at Middlesbrough.

Captain Sean Morrison, midfielders Ralls, Will Vaulks and Marlon Pack, and defender Aden Flint are among those also out of contract in June, along with Leandro Bacuna, Ciaron Brown, Josh Murphy and Isaac Vassell, while Morison has already confirmed the departure of goalkeeper Alex Smithies.

Cardiff are expected to have a large scale squad shake-up in the summer, with signings likely to reach double figures as the squad is overhauled.

Morison says the large turnover of players coming in and out of the club is attractive to potential new signings, with some discussions completed.

It's definitely a positive for players coming in," he said.

"You'll speak to a player and they always want to know where they want to fit in. When I talk to them I can be quite detailed to them.

"There's loads of really good conversations happening. It's all in place but you can't execute until 1 June, when we can start adding people to the group."

Cardiff were scouting potential loan players during this week's Premier League 2 under-23s win for Chelsea at Brighton, adding that their change to a more possession-based style under his management has widened the scope of loan players available to the Bluebirds.

"The recruitment team were at Brighton v Chelsea, we are now an option for them, because of the change in style," Morison added.

"Previously we weren't an option for them. We can compete with other teams in the league now, purely because of the change in style."