Jacob Ramsey (left) has scored six Premier League goals this season

Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey has signed a new deal with the club that runs until 2027.

The 20-year-old has been with the Midlands club since he was six and made his first-team debut in a Championship game against West Bromwich Albion in February 2019.

The England Under-21 international has made 30 Premier League appearances for Villa this season, scoring six goals.

"It's a proud moment for me, especially for my family," said Ramsey.

"I've been here a long time now, come through the academy, and to sign for another five years at this club, I'm over the moon."

Villa, managed by former England and Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard, are 15th in the Premier League.

"I think everyone knows that the owners, Christian [Purslow, chief executive] and the gaffer have got big ambitions," added Ramsey.

"So I think the obvious one is to play European football.

"My plan for the next five years is to get this club playing European football again."