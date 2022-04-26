Steven McCullough free-kick seals final spot for Sky Blues

Steven McCullough was smiling broadly at the end of the match - but it was a very different story in the dressing room at half time.

The Ballymena United midfielder's sublime 25-yard free-kick lit up a tense and scrappy Irish Cup semi-final, and sent his side through to the final against Crusaders on 7 May.

However, as he stood on the side of the Mourneview Park pitch reflecting on his wonder strike, the former Glentoran man revealed that it only came after a row with manager David Jeffrey at the interval.

"Yes he did, at myself," McCullough said when asked if Jeffrey had strong words for the players at the end of what was a disjointed and lacklustre first-half display against the Championship winners-elect.

"We had a bit of an argument. We needed it because Newry started very well and were winning all the second balls whereas we didn't really start in the first half.

"I thought we were a bit better in the second half but it was a scrappy game. The pitch was awful, very sticky, but thankfully we got through. "

So, what does a half-time argument with the former Linfield supremo look and sound like?

"Not good," McCullough laughed. "He says he is glad he shouted at me, it gave me a bit of a kick up the backside. It is one of those things, you need it sometimes. You need told off to lift you up a bit.

"I think I gave the ball away about four times in a row in the first half, going backwards when he wanted me to go forwards."

When asked for his thoughts on what happened at half-time, a jubilant Jeffrey gave something of a tong-in-cheek response before going on to praise McCullough for his goal and all-round contribution.

"I will not give you the full version but, yes, I had a conversation with him at half-time," explained the Sky Blues boss, whose side finished the game with 10 men after Kym Nelson was shown a straight red card for his part in a melee in the 72nd minute.

"Yes, I gave him words of guidance and encouragement at half-time, and Steven responded accordingly which is always nice for a manager when the players do take on board what you are trying to say.

"Steven is a quality player and has had an awful time with injury. I have got to say that he worked his socks off and the goal that he scored was exquisite, it was ridiculously good.

"I said at the end to the players that if there was a player who epitomised what was good about our performance then it was Steven McCullough."

'My best-ever free kick'

Exceptional, absolutely exceptional - Jeffrey on McCullough winner

A player well known for the quality of his left foot, McCullough could not have hit his 53rd-minute free-kick from 25 yards much sweeter, with it curling beautifully over the wall and dipping inside the near post, giving goalkeeper Steven Maguire no chance.

"That would probably be my best free-kick because it was a semi-final and it was the winner," he observed.

"I knew once it left my foot that it was in. The wall was pretty small and the keeper left me a bit of room for it, which I was very surprised about.

"That is why Leroy [Millar, Ballymena captain] stood over it going to his side, but once the keeper had set the wall up and he stepped across, I knew I was going to put it over the wall."

Talking about his strike was easy for a man that was part of the Ballymena side that lost the 2020 Irish Cup decider to Glentoran - but talking about his own personal record in cup finals generally was not so pleasant.

"I don't want to talk about finals, I have no luck with finals," he said.

"I was left out of the Glentoran squad against Portadown in the Irish Cup final at the Oval [in 2015]. I've lost to Glentoran in the Irish Cup final with Ballymena, I've been suspended for a League Cup final which we lost, was beaten in one for Carrick Rangers and was also beaten in one for Ballymena.

"Being left out of an Irish Cup final squad stays with you because you want to be involved in all of your finals. Obviously I haven't had the luck in all the finals I have been in, so I will be really pushing to win this one on 7 May."