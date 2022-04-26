Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Scotland matches from 2024 will be shown on streaming service Viaplay

Nordic broadcaster Viaplay has bought the rights from Uefa to exclusively show all Scotland men's national team matches from 2024-2028.

The deal - part of a centralised sale - includes World Cup and Euro qualifiers, Nations League ties and friendlies.

Streaming service Viaplay, which will launch in the UK in the second half of this year, takes over from Sky Sports.

The Scottish FA says it has held "positive initial dialogue" about some of the games being free to air.

Fans will be able to watch games through the Viaplay website and app as well as on connected TVs, games consoles, and devices such as Apple TV and Google Chromecast.

Talks continue over Nations League games from this June until 2024 and as well as the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell said: "We are pleased that Viaplay recognise the value of the Scotland men's national team and look forward to them broadcasting what will hopefully be yet more successful qualification campaigns.

"The guaranteed income that we receive through Uefa's centralised media rights sales allows us to continue to grow the national game.

"The finances help us to invest in a multitude of areas, including the grassroots game, girls' and women's football, coach education and para-football."