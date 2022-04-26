Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Tino Livramento fell to the ground in the first half after a challenge with Brighton's Enock Mwepu

Southampton full-back Tino Livramento is expected to be out for the rest of 2022 with an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

The 19-year-old suffered the injury in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Brighton.

He was given oxygen as he left the pitch after an innocuous challenge with Enock Mwepu.

"Although there is no definitive timescale on his return, it is likely he will be unavailable for the remainder of 2022," the club said.

In the aftermath of Sunday's game, Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl was unable to confirm the exact injury but further scans on Livramento's left knee revealed the extent of the problem.

"He's very frustrated because he knows it could be a long break out. He will come back stronger," Hasenhuttl said.

Livramento joined Southampton in August from Chelsea and has since made 32 appearances for the Saints.

The England Under-21 defender has scored one goal and assisted once in 28 Premier League appearances.