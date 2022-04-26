Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Wales beat Austria in the World Cup play-off semi-finals in March

The Football Association of Wales has announced a four-year broadcasting deal with streaming service Viaplay.

The agreement will begin in 2024 with Wales' Euro 2028 and 2026 World Cup qualifiers exclusively available on Viaplay.

The streaming service will launch in the UK later this year.

The agreement comes through UEFA's centralised National Association media rights sales process.

Scotland and Northern Ireland games will also be broadcast on the service.

Viaplay said it was committed to delivering Welsh language commentary.

FAW chief executive Noel Mooney said on Twitter: external-link "UEFA sell the centralised rights for all 55 national associations in Europe.

"We are in discussions with them re Welsh language, promotion of domestic game internationally, free to air matches of the Cymru national teams etc. Will update ASAP."

Wales games are currently broadcast in Welsh on S4C with games also broadcast on Sky Sports and highlights on BBC Cymru Wales.

An S4C spokesperson said: "S4C is disappointed by the news from UEFA today. S4C is in talks with the Football Association of Wales to further clarify the situation regarding Welsh language commentary."