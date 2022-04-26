Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Kieffer Moore celebrates after scoring his second goal for Bournemouth against Swansea City

Kieffer Moore says the prospect of promotion with Bournemouth and reaching the World Cup with Wales "spurred" him on during his injury lay-off.

Moore suffered a broken foot on his Bournemouth debut in February after moving from Cardiff.

The 29-year-old scored twice on his return in the 3-3 draw at Swansea City.

"The prospect of potentially getting promoted to the Premier League and potentially going to a World Cup is always in my head," he said.

"That's spurred me on during my rehab, it's made me work even harder to get to this point and they've both been my underlying motivation."

Bournemouth moved a point closer to automatic promotion after coming back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 at Swansea.

Moore scored either side of Dominic Solanke's penalty to give Bournemouth a potentially priceless point to stay second with three games remaining.

"We know that we have massive games coming up and we know that if we play how we can play then we can get promoted to the Premier League and that is amazing.

"It's a massive factor in why I came here and it's a dream of mine to play in the Premier League."

Kieffer Moore has scored eight goals in 24 appearances for Wales

Moore missed Wales' World Cup play-off semi-final win over Austria in March due to the injury he suffered after coming on as an 87th minute substitute against Birmingham City.

Wales will face Scotland or Ukraine in the delayed final on 5 June and the former Ipswich Town, Barnsley and Wigan player hopes to be involved.

"Wales we are on the cusp of qualifying for the first time since 1958, that's always been on the back of my mind," he added.

"I was devastated missing the first one, obviously I was there supporting the lads and it really was some night."

Moore acknowledged he is not yet match fit but hopes that he will get opportunities in Bournemouth's remaining games as they push for promotion.

"I feel good, I think it's just a case of looking after myself and doing everything right to get ready for the next game," Moore added.

"It's never easy come back from the extent of the injury I had, I'm just glad I can be back out there and make an impact.

"I think the targets that we set were a little ambitious but for me to get to this point now to come on and make an impact is amazing for me personally.

"I'm just over the moon to be back amongst it".