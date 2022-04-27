Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Shaun MacDonald in action for Penybont against The New Saints earlier this season

Shaun MacDonald called time on his professional career earlier this season - but now the former Swansea City and Wales midfielder is one win away from playing in Europe.

MacDonald, a contemporary of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey at Wales Under-21 level, is part of the Penybont side who have reached the Welsh Cup final for the first time.

And the Bridgend club will qualify for Europe for the first time if they upset the odds and beat Cymru Premier champions The New Saints in Sunday's final at Cardiff City Stadium.

"As a footballer you always want to win things and it doesn't matter what level you play at and what team you're playing in," MacDonald said.

"I've only been here a short period of time and the aim was to try and get into the Europa League.

"The only opportunity we have of doing that now is in the cup final on Sunday and for me it would be a great achievement."

It was MacDonald who struck the winning penalty as Rhys Griffiths' side beat Bala 5-3 on spot-kicks in the semi-final.

On leaving Crewe Alexandra after a short spell in September 2021, MacDonald announced his retirement after a 16-year playing career, which had started with boyhood club Swansea.

Spells followed at Bournemouth, Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United, with two serious legs injuries hampering the latter part of a career whish saw him score 18 goals in 289 appearances.

"I left Crewe mainly for family reasons and wanting to get back nearer home," MacDonald added.

"When I moved back I wasn't 100% sure about going part-time or calling it a day completely.

"I had a bit of time off, spoke with Griff (Rhys Griffiths) and signed for Penybont.

"I'm really happy and pleased to use my experience for Welsh football and especially for the young lads in our squad - not just on the pitch but off it as well."

Shaun MacDonald in action for Wales Under-21s against England's Jamie O'Hara in 2008

MacDonald, who joined Penybont in December 2021, knows first-hand the importance of nurturing young players.

He was part of an exciting Wales Under-21 squad under Brian Flynn which featured Bale, Ramsey, Chris Gunter and Wayne Hennessey among others.

Flynn's side came close to qualifying for the European Under-21 Championships, losing to England over two legs in a play-off.

"For me they were the best days of my career," says MacDonald, who won a record 25 under-21 caps.

"We knew we had good players and came through at a similar time.

"It's great to see a lot of the lads coming through that under-21 squad who are now in the senior squad and are still going.

"They're all using their experience to bring through the new generation of young Welsh players."

MacDonald would go on to win four senior caps between 2010 and 2016.

On signing for Penybont he became the latest Welsh international to join a Cymru Premier club, following David Edwards, Jazz Richards, Neal Eardley and David Cotterill.

"I'd spoken to Griff and then spoke with Dave Edwards and to Jazz about the league and they spoke very highly of it," MacDonald added.

"If anybody came to me then I would recommend it.

"It's a very tough league and I came into this league knowing there were some very good players in it.

"It's not been a surprise to me how good a level it is."