L-R: Tom Rogic, Regan Charles-Cook, Craig Gordon and Callum McGregor

Celtic duo Callum McGregor and Tom Rogic are in the running for the PFA Scotland player of the year, along with Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon and Ross County winger Regan Charles-Cook.

Aberdeen pair Calvin Ramsay and Connor Barron face competition from Hibs defender Josh Doig and Celtic's Liel Abada for the young player award.

Charlie Wellings and Jacynta Galabadaarachchi of Celtic are up for women's player of the year, as are Rangers striker Lizzie Arnot and Glasgow City's Priscila Chinchilla.

Costa Rica striker Chinchilla and Australian Galabadaarachchi are also nominated for the young player prize, with Aberdeen's Bayley Hutchison and Maria McAneny, on loan at Hearts from Celtic.

It is the first time women have been included in the PFA Scotland vote, which is cast by players in the respective competitions.

All of the winners be revealed on Sunday evening.

Only one player from outside Celtic and Rangers has been named player of the year since 1990 - Motherwell striker Michael Higdon in 2013.

Hearts and Scotland veteran Gordon, 39, has enjoyed a tremendous season, keeping 24 clean sheets in 51 games for club and country.

Grenada international Charles-Cook is the Scottish Premiership's top scorer with 13 goals.

Celtic captain McGregor has been nominated twice before and his consistent form, along with that of midfield colleague Rogic, has been instrumental in the club's rise to the top of the league.