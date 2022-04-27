Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Richard Gordon has been BBC Radio Scotland's voice of football on Saturdays for 30 years

BBC Radio Scotland presenter Richard Gordon is moving on after 30 years of helming Sportsound on Saturdays.

Gordon will switch to the Sunday edition of the show and will also continue with midweek coverage.

BBC Scotland will announce a regular Saturday replacement before next season kicks off in July.

"Given I'm about to complete my 30th full season, I think it's the right time to step aside," said journalist and author Gordon.

"It has been an absolute privilege being in the hot seat every Saturday

"It's been a hugely difficult decision, but I'm delighted to be able to carry on doing Sundays and midweeks.

"I felt I needed a new challenge alongside my BBC commitments, and I look forward to still being heavily involved in the wonderful world of Scottish football."