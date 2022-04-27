Europa League semi-final first leg: RB Leipzig v Rangers Venue: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig Date: Thursday, 28 April Kick-off:20:00 BST Coverage: Listen to live commentary on Sportsound & follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app

Rangers are short of strikers for their semi-final mission at RB Leipzig, so it's just as well they have the Europa League's joint top scorer this season in prolific right-back James Tavernier.

The talismanic 30-year-old - who has netted six so far - will captain his side at the Red Bull Arena where manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst must plug the frontline gaps left by injured pair Kemar Roofe and Alfredo Morelos.

Will midfielder Joe Aribo be pushed further forward? Will Scott Wright be handed a rare start? Put yourself in Van Bronckhorst's shoes and pick your Rangers XI...