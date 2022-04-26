Leicester City v Roma

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Jamie Vardy is unlikely to play the whole 90 minutes against Roma, according to Brendan Rodgers

Jamie Vardy could make only his second start of 2022 for Leicester in their Europa Conference League semi-final first leg against Roma.

The striker, 35, returned from a knee injury as a substitute against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Boubakary Soumare is back, having missed recent games for personal reasons, and Jonny Evans could return.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers has called his Roma counterpart Jose Mourinho "one of the greats of our generation".

It will be Mourinho's first game in England since being sacked by Tottenham a year ago.

Rodgers was head of youth at Chelsea when Mourinho - who has not won a trophy since 2017 - was the manager there.

"He has nothing to prove to anyone. He will always be a winner. I cannot speak any higher of him," said Rodgers. "He had the X-Factor."

Rodgers has praised the inaugural competition, despite claiming he did not know what it was when they finished third in their Europa League group to drop down into it.

Marseille and Feyenoord, who are both previous European champions, play in the other semi-final.

"It's a prestigious competition, all four teams will want to win it," Rodgers added.

"It's a fantastic occasion against a top-class team. We will do everything we can to get to the final. It's another symbol of our growth as a club."

Defender Ricardo Pereira, who scored the winner against PSV Eindhoven in the last eight, said: "It's the first semi-final for the club and we have the opportunity to arrive in a final in European competition, it's a big achievement.

"We are all aware of that and that's why it's a big game for us."