Europa Conference League - Semi-final - 1st Leg
LeicesterLeicester City20:00RomaRoma
Venue: King Power Stadium

Leicester City v Roma

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Jamie Vardy
Jamie Vardy is unlikely to play the whole 90 minutes against Roma, according to Brendan Rodgers

Jamie Vardy could make only his second start of 2022 for Leicester in their Europa Conference League semi-final first leg against Roma.

The striker, 35, returned from a knee injury as a substitute against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Boubakary Soumare is back, having missed recent games for personal reasons, and Jonny Evans could return.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers has called his Roma counterpart Jose Mourinho "one of the greats of our generation".

It will be Mourinho's first game in England since being sacked by Tottenham a year ago.

Rodgers was head of youth at Chelsea when Mourinho - who has not won a trophy since 2017 - was the manager there.

"He has nothing to prove to anyone. He will always be a winner. I cannot speak any higher of him," said Rodgers. "He had the X-Factor."

Rodgers has praised the inaugural competition, despite claiming he did not know what it was when they finished third in their Europa League group to drop down into it.

Marseille and Feyenoord, who are both previous European champions, play in the other semi-final.

"It's a prestigious competition, all four teams will want to win it," Rodgers added.

"It's a fantastic occasion against a top-class team. We will do everything we can to get to the final. It's another symbol of our growth as a club."

Defender Ricardo Pereira, who scored the winner against PSV Eindhoven in the last eight, said: "It's the first semi-final for the club and we have the opportunity to arrive in a final in European competition, it's a big achievement.

"We are all aware of that and that's why it's a big game for us."

Thursday 28th April 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1LASK65101211116
2Maccabi Tel-Aviv63211441011
3HJK Helsinki6204515-106
4Alashkert6015415-111

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KAA Gent641162413
2Partizan Belgrade62226428
3Anorthosis Famagusta613269-36
4Flora612358-35

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma64111811713
2Bodø/Glimt6330145912
3Zorya Luhansk6213511-67
4CSKA Sofia6015313-101

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AZ Alkmaar642083514
2Randers FC61419907
3FK Jablonec613268-26
4CFR Cluj611447-34

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Feyenoord6420116514
2Slavia Prague62228718
3Union Berlin621389-17
4Maccabi Haifa611427-54

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Copenhagen65011551015
2PAOK Salonika632184411
3Slovan Bratislava62228718
4Lincoln Red Imps6006217-150

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rennes6420137614
2Vitesse6312129310
3Tottenham6213111107
4NS Mura6105514-93

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Basel6420146814
2FK Qarabag6321108211
3Omonia Nicosia6042510-54
4Kairat6024611-52
View full Europa Conference League tables

