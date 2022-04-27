Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Northern Ireland defender Julie Nelson (left) cancelled out Rebecca Bassett's (right) opener for Linfield

Cliftonville moved to the top of the Women's Premiership table with a thumping 6-0 victory over Derry City at Solitude.

Julie Nelson scored a late free-kick to rescue a point for Crusaders Strikers in a 1-1 draw with Linfield.

Sion Swifts beat Lisburn 5-1 in Wednesday's third game.

In the County Antrim Cup, Glentoran progressed to the second round with a 4-1 victory over Lisburn Rangers.

The returning Makayla Mulholland opened the scoring for the holders at Ashfield before Rachel Rogan's double and Jess Foy's goals secured the win.

The Glens, without their Northern Ireland internationals, had returned to the top of the table by beating Mid Ulster in their second league match on Monday, but rivals Cliftonville hit the front thanks to a commanding win over Derry.

Danielle Maxwell opened her account for the Reds with an early opener before Toni-Leigh Finnegan and Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan made it three at the break.

Caitlin McGuinness poked home a fourth and Callaghan grabbed her second of the night by guiding home Callaghan's cross. McGuinness completed the rout with nine minutes to play when she tapped home Tara Reilly's cross.

Makayla Mulholland opened the scoring for Glentoran in the County Antrim Cup

Linfield missed the chance to join the Reds and Glens on six points when NI defender Nelson struck a free-kick to earn a hard-fought draw for Crusaders at Seaview.

After netting a hat-trick in the opening game, Rebecca Bassett hit an early goal for the Blues but Nelson netted with nine minutes to play for the hosts.

In Lisburn's maiden top-flight match at the Bluebell Stadium, it was Sion Swifts who surged to victory.

The Swifts opened the scoring on 27 minutes when Naomi McLaughlin's free-kick came back off the post and Lisburn defender Claire Rooney put into her own net.

Naomi Donnan and Caorise Doherty and Cora Chambers added further goals before the break before Chambers, one of 22 domestic-based players in full-time training ahead of Euro 2022, made it five on 78 minutes.

Stacey Murdough netted in injury-time to score Lisburn's first Women's Premiership goal.

Women's Premiership results Mid Ulster 1-3 Glentoran (Mon) Cliftonville 6-0 Derry City Crusaders 1-1 Linfield Lisburn 0-5 Sion Swifts