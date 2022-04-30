Former Northern Ireland striker David Healy has led Linfield to five Irish Premiership titles

As the title celebrations were ramping up in the Linfield changing room, a few doors down David Healy was reflecting on his future as manager.

The mood in his post-match press conference was a stark contrast to the jubilant scenes at full-time, where Ben Hall and Chris McKee secured a 56th Irish Premiership title for the Blues with a 2-0 final-day win over Coleraine.

Since he took over in 2015 David Healy has brought constant success back to Linfield, yet this was a manager who appeared to feel underappreciated and somewhat unloved.

There have been five Irish League titles - with Saturday's success a fourth Gibson Cup in a row - two Irish Cups, a League Cup, a County Antrim Shields and Healy almost guided the then part-timers into the group stages of the Europa League.

"One thing I don't want to do or feel is for the place to go stale," said the 42-year-old.

"I need to think long and hard. First and foremost, do the supporters and the club realise the success? Linfield went four years without winning a league title.

"I have asked some of the more senior staff members that we have here, that must have been horrendous because we are winning league titles and sometimes the atmosphere around the place is toxic and horrendous."

Healy's comments were a final, unexpected twist at the end of a hard and gruelling season, in which Cliftonville pushed Linfield all the way, and the former Northern Ireland striker admitted he was "tired and wrecked" at the end of the campaign.

On top of a tense title challenge, Healy has also taken criticism over a mid-season dip of form, tactics, cup exits and signings in the January window - two of whom, rather ironically, fired the Blues to the title on Saturday.

Such has been the emotional rollercoaster, when asked if this title meant the most Healy responded: "In the here and the now? Probably. I take so much pride as the manager.

"People say last year's squad was better individually and collectively better, but we ended up with more points this year to win the league title, we had better goal difference this year, we didn't lose as many games - I think we lost eight games last year, this year it was three - we have never been behind for more than one second in a game at Windsor Park this year.

"These guys keep going to the well and digging it out, and that is what is so impressive. Maybe people will look and go, 'maybe that team isn't too bad'.

"I've no doubt there is going to be a minority or percentage of people who are still unsatisfied with the job that I have done."

Players are bored of me

Healy admitted he struggled to block out the "barrage of insults" from online trolls and revealed it impacted his family, adding he would speak to his loved ones about his future.

"It's a small minority of people and people say you have to ignore it, of course you do, but you get tired of the same people," he added.

"You are coming in and seeing and reading people being critical of you and your family. I had a situation where my dad was abused at Coleraine a number of months ago.

"I put so much into the job, and one thing I don't want to do and I've said this form day one, I don't want to leave Linfield in the terms of where it is an unsatisfactory moment."

Healy added he had two years left on his contract and in talks with chairman Roy McGivern he had discussed seeing that out, but following the club's latest success he would take time to reflect.

"It's only me and I wouldn't call it an insecurity, but I think sometimes the players are bored of me. I know some of the board are bored of me, listening to me and whatever else.

"There has been so much happening this year that I need to reflect on what I want, what is important to me first and foremost and what is going to be important to the football club going forward.

"I need to speak to the people who are important to me. I'll get a feel for what they want and what I want to do.

"I have put so much into this job over the nearly seven years and you get tired. There are times you question your sanity to see if everything is still alright up there.

"I care passionately about this club, I grew up supporting Linfield and, more importantly, in my tenure and time here we have had so many success stories.

"I love winning, especially for Linfield. I'm going to enjoy it and reflect on what David Healy wants to do next."