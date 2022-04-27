Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson replaced Keith Millen, who lasted only 22 games in the job

Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson has signed a new three-year contract with the League Two club.

The 55-year-old returned for a second spell in charge of the Cumbrians in February, steering them to safety.

Simpson led England to the Under-20 World Cup title in 2017 and earned back-to-back promotions to League One with Carlisle in 2004-05 and 2005-06.

"We all feel this is a project for the longer term, and not just a quick fix," said chairman Andrew Jenkins.

"Paul has stated quite clearly that he wants to improve aspects of the club on and off the field, and we share that vision."

Arriving with the club second-bottom in the table, after an eight-game winless league run, Simpson guided Carlisle to six victories from his first seven matches in charge.

While form has since dipped, the club sit 20th and 13 points clear of the already-relegated bottom two.