Scotland's Nations League ties against Republic and Ireland and Armenia in June face the threat of a TV blackout as the current Sky Sports deal ends with the World Cup play-offs and Uefa have yet to secure a buyer for the new two-year cycle before the deal with Nordic company Viaplay begins in 2024. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Dutch icon Phillip Cocu, the former Barcelona star who has managed PSV Eindhoven, Fenerbache and Derby, is the latest big name to declare an interest in becoming Hibs' new manager. (Sun) external-link

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon "would love" to see his former Sunderland boss Roy Keane - who has expressed interest in the Hibs vacancy - appointed manager at Easter Road, saying it would "be brilliant for Scottish football". (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

RB Leipzig assistant Andreas Hinkel has been in touch with former Celtic team-mate John Kennedy for tactical pointers on Rangers ahead of the sides' Europa League semi-final (Glasgow Times) external-link

Dundee United head coach Thomas Courts says the club have yet to offer a pre-contract to any upcoming free agents, with Livingston winger Alan Forrest a Tannadice target and also wanted by Hearts. (Daily Record) external-link

Dundee boss Mark McGhee aims to exploit the fan frustration at Pittodrie by securing the first win of his tenure on Saturday and dragging Aberdeen into a relegation dogfight. (Daily Record) external-link

Ross County manager Malky Mackay would welcome back Joseph Hungbo "with open arms" next season if Watford allow the winger to return for a second loan spell. (Press & Journal) external-link