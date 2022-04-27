Riley McGree's shot hits the back of the net to put Boro 2-0 up and on course for victory

Boss Chris Wilder has been impressed by the character of his "inexperienced" Middlesbrough team, after Wednesday's win over Cardiff kept alive their hopes of promotion to the Premier League.

Boro are two points behind sixth-placed Sheffield United with two games remaining of the Championship season.

Marcus Tavernier and Riley McGree goals gave Wilder's side a priceless victory.

"I'm delighted for the players because there's a lot on their shoulders," Wilder told BBC Radio Tees.

"It's quite a young and inexperienced side and if you take Sol [Bamba] out, Paddy [McNair] and Jonny [Howson] out of the equation, I'm not sure a lot of these players have been in this position before.

"I have, my coaching team have, but the players haven't, so it's a new experience for them."

Having taken over at the Riverside with Boro down in 14th place in the table, the former Sheffield United, Northampton and Oxford boss has turned around the Teessiders' fortunes sufficiently to be in with a chance of success.

"A lot is asked of them," Wilder added. "There's still a lot of expectation here, which is understandable given the size of the club. We've been on a great run.

"You get some results and everybody's belief goes through the roof and everybody's expectations go through the roof.

"We're still an incredible work in progress and from an experience point of view, a lot of them wouldn't have that."

Boro will have an idea of what is required of them in the race for the final play-off spot before Saturday's final home game of the regular season against Stoke, as Sheffield United play away to QPR on Friday.

There have already been some big afternoons and nights by the Tees this season, such as the sold-out win over Tottenham in the FA Cup, and Wilder wants to tap into that energy again with the Potters in town.

"I would love for it to be a bumper crowd on Saturday, and I do believe the players deserve that," he continued.

"I think at times - and I understand, it's not a criticism - it was a little bit edgy, and hopefully we get out of the traps, calm everybody down and produce a really good performance.

"If we do that hopefully the punters will make this a really big occasion.

"There will be some tired legs on Saturday and we'll need the supporters. I've never asked for it, but we need them [on] Saturday."