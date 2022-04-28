Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Joe Ralls has been with Cardiff since joining as a teenager from Farnborough in 2010

Cardiff City are yet to agree a new deal with midfielder Joe Ralls heading into the final weeks of his contract.

Ralls, 28, is one of 10 players at the Bluebirds who see their contracts expire at the end of the campaign.

They include captain Sean Morrison with the 31-year-old yet to be offered talks over extending his stay.

Manager Steve Morison has admitted decisions have already been made over players he wants for next season amid budget cuts at the Championship club.

Centre-back Morrison was skipper when the club last won promotion to the Premier League in 2018, but could have played his last game with the former Reading man sidelined with the knee ligament injury he suffered in February.

The club are expected to offer Morrison a short-term deal as part of a duty of care, but it is thought formal discussions have not yet taken place.

Talks have been held over fresh terms for Ralls, with the club keen to keep their longest serving player who has made 308 appearances since arriving at Cardiff City Stadium as a 16-year-old in 2010.

Ralls, who will miss Cardiff's remaining Championship matches this campaign with a groin injury, is thought to be open to staying with further discussions expected.

Manager Morison has already disclosed goalkeeper Alex Smithies has not agreed a new deal and will leave the club this summer.

Defenders Ciaron Brown and Aden Flint, midfielders Leandro Bacuna, Marlon Pack and Will Vaulks, and forwards Josh Murphy and Isaac Vassell all see their contracts run out in June.

Morison says he will not make public decisions on players' future but, speaking after Wednesday's 2-0 defeat at Middlesbrough, he said: "I'm doing everything in my power to get people to stay on who I want to stay on and we'll see what happens. I'm doing my best for the people I want around."