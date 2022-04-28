Last updated on .From the section Wales

Cardiff-born Swansea City defender Ben Cabango has won four caps for Wales

Wales defender Ben Cabango will miss June's World Cup play-off final with an ankle ligament injury.

Cabango, 21, is expected to be sidelined until pre-season after a challenge from former team-mate Jamal Lowe during Swansea City's draw with Bournemouth.

The centre-back has made 39 Swansea appearances this season.

"Unfortunately, Ben is done for the season," said Swansea boss Russell Martin.

"He had a scan on Wednesday and it is not good news for us or for Wales. He is out for the summer.

"He will be back with us for pre-season, although he might miss the first week or two."

Academy product Cabango, who has flourished under Martin after a difficult start to the season, is to see a specialist next week to assess whether he needs surgery.

"I don't know how he played on with the extent of the injury," Martin added.

"He has been outstanding and improved so much and was in a great place.

"It will be tough for him to miss out this summer because of what is at stake for Wales.

"It's a blow for him, for us and for Wales, but he has to make sure he rests and recuperates and comes back fit and firing."

Wales face either Scotland or Ukraine at the Cardiff City Stadium on 5 June with a place at the Qatar World Cup at stake.

Robert Page's side also play Nations League games against Poland, Belgium and at home and away against the Netherlands during the June international window.

Swansea are due to report for pre-season in training in mid-June, with the new Championship season beginning on 30 July.