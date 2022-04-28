Last updated on .From the section European Football

Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid beat Manchester United to reach the Champions League quarter-finals

Manchester United have been fined £8,420 (€10,000) after fans threw objects at Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone following their recent Champions League defeat.

Simeone was pelted with missiles as he walked to the tunnel after United's 1-0 loss at OId Trafford.

Ralf Rangnick's side were knocked out the Champions League thanks to a 2-1 defeat on aggregate to Atletico.

Rangers (£38,900) and Liverpool (£8,420) were also fined by Uefa.

Rangers must pay a total of 46,250 euros after fans lit fireworks and the team was deemed responsible for a late kick-off in their 1-0 Europa League loss to Braga on 7 April.

Liverpool have been fined 10,000 euros for a late kick-off in the 3-1 Champions League win at Benfica on 5 April, with manager Jurgen Klopp given a warning.

Galatasaray received a partial stadium closure - subject to a probationary period of two years - after home fans threw bottles and plastic cups onto the pitch when Barcelona ran down the clock towards the end of their Europa League win in Istanbul last month.

The referee stopped the game for several minutes while the Galatasaray players tried to calm things down.