Exeter manager Matt Taylor celebrated on the pitch with his squad after winning promotion on Tuesday night

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor says his playing budget will not change after guiding the club to League One.

The Grecians guaranteed promotion with a 2-1 win over Barrow on Tuesday and are level on points with leaders Forest Green Rovers with two games to play.

The fan-owned club have been hit by a huge increase in the cost of their new training ground after the original developer pulled out in March.

The project was initially expected to cost the club around £2.2m.

"The amount of money we've got to spend doesn't change if we're in League One or League Two," Taylor told BBC Sport.

"We're still just targeting players who we think will make our squad better.

"There's probably three or four key positions which we really want to target and improve on.

"We're not going to make a whole host of signings which we did last season or we maybe did in my first season. It's going to be small numbers, around the four or five mark."

Exeter are still reaping the rewards of sell-on clauses from Ollie Watkins' transfer from Brentford to Aston Villa and sold Joel Randall to Peterborough for more than £1m last summer.

But Taylor says he is confident that some of the club's talented homegrown players such as captain Matt Jay and the likes of Archie Collins, Alex Hartridge and Josh Key are capable of stepping up to third-tier football.

"We feel a lot of the good young players will get better in time, as they naturally do," he added.

"The ones who've been here for a period of time will keep on improving and we'll keep trying to get the best out of them, so we're looking for a smaller group of players this time round, but no less in terms of quality.

"It's not an easy thing to do to bring real quality to this football club, but all of a sudden we've got an extra bit of attraction to bring people down here which is League One football."