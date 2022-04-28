Joel Piroe's goal in the 3-3 draw against Bournemouth was his sixth in six games.

Russell Martin says it would take "a huge sum of money" to convince Swansea City to sell Joel Piroe this summer.

Piroe, 22, has scored 24 goals since joining the Championship side from PSV Eindhoven for an initial £1m in July 2021.

Martin says interest in Piroe is inevitable, with Leicester City being linked with the Dutch forward.

"We have a valuation for Joel and I don't think that's going to be flexible really," said the Swansea boss.

"We can't say we're definitely not going to sell him, I can't say that about any player because any player outside the top four in the Premier League is for sale at the right price.

"But it'll take a huge sum of money to take him away from us."

Piroe, who also has six assists in his 43 Swansea appearances, has consistently scored goals whether leading the line or playing off Michael Obafemi.

The Dutchman's biggest strength is his finishing, though he has also impressed with his work-rate, hold-up play and ability to bring others into the game.

Martin would not place a valuation on Piroe, but suggested Swansea would demand a similar deal to the £20m package which saw Oli McBurnie leave for Sheffield United in 2019.

"Joel's not in a desperate rush to leave," Martin said. "I spoke to Joel's agent after Tuesday night, he's so happy here and loves his team-mates and what we're doing. That makes a big difference about how the boys feel about being here.

"The rumours are going to go crazy but my job is not to pay too much attention to that. We have a really clear plan for the summer."

One player who does not figure in Martin's plans for 2022-23 is centre-back Ryan Bennett.

The 32-year-old has another season on his Swansea contract, but Martin says the former Norwich, Leicester and Wolves player can leave.

"Ryan knows where we're at - we have had a really good chat. He's not part of our plans moving forward, he knows that and he is comfortable with that," Martin said.

"To play this way you have to be all in and it's difficult for some people. He got into really good form then came out of the team and struggled to find it again.

"He trains hard and stays fit, but we'll assess what happens in the summer. I think it's best for everyone [if he leaves], really, probably."

Martin, whose side visit Nottingham Forest in the penultimate game of their Championship campaign on Saturday, has laughed off speculation linking him with a summer move to Watford.

"I've said to you all along, I'm in a job I'm absolutely loving in a place I'm loving living in and my family are really happy," he said.

"It would be crazy to even consider doing anything else at the minute."