Declan McManus started his career at Aberdeen and also played for Ross County and Dunfermline Athletic

The New Saints striker Declan McManus has good memories of his last visit to the Cardiff City Stadium.

McManus scored a hat-trick there for Saints in a win over Czech side Viktoria Plzen in the Europa Conference League last August.

Saints and McManus return to Cardiff City's home this Sunday for the Welsh Cup final against Penybont.

"There's obviously fond memories for myself for grabbing a European hat-trick," McManus said.

"I'd be happy to replicate that but I know it's not going to be easy as that.

"It's a nice pitch and a lovely stadium. It's got the makings of a really good cup final and I'm looking forward to it."

McManus scored six goals as Saints reached the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League before they lost on penalties to Plzen in the second leg.

The 27-year-old had only joined Saints a few weeks earlier following a £60,000 move from Dunfermline Athletic.

He admits that he knew little about the Cymru Premier before his move to Park Hall.

"I knew about TNS and I'd played against Connah's Quay in the Irn-Bru Cup final," McManus said.

"Once it came up I did a little bit of homework and realised there were a lot of good players here and players that I'd played against up in Scotland.

"Obviously a big attraction for me was European football and something that excited me.

"I'm someone who likes to take myself out of my comfort zone and I fancied a change."

Glasgow-born McManus joined a club which had finished runners-up to Connah's Quay in the previous two Cymru Premier seasons.

But Saints secured their 14th Welsh title in March with seven games of the season still remaining and McManus top-scorer with 30 goals in all competitions.

"It's been a brilliant season for me individually and the team," McManus added.

"We've been brilliant most weeks, been really consistent and kept the standards high week in, week out and that's the reason why we managed to win it so early.

The New Saints players celebrate with the Cymru Premier trophy

"I've been here a year and it's not an easy league.

"Wherever you go it's going to be a tough game with everyone wanting to beat you, everyone wants to take our scalp.

"That's what happens when you're up there at the top.

"For me it's not pressure being at the top - pressure is being at the bottom fighting for your life."

Saints will be aiming to complete the league and cup double when they face Cymru Premier rivals Penybont on Sunday.

The club's attention will then turn to the Champions League qualifiers later in the summer, something which McManus is looking forward to.

"It will be a step up and you'll be playing against quality players no matter who you draw," McManus said.

"For me it's exciting and why I came here. I want to test myself against the best players that I possibly can.

"Last year we played Plzen who two years previously were in the Champions League group stages and we managed to do alright against them.

"Most people will be expecting us to lose so why fear losing? We'll just go and express ourselves like we did in the Europa Conference League and see how far we can take it."