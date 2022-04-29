Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Joel Latibeaudiere was part of the Swansea team that made history by becoming the first side to complete a league double in their south Wales rivalry with Cardiff

Cardiff City say they are "disgusted" by racist language from one of their fans aimed at a Swansea City player in a social media video.

Swansea defender Joel Latibeaudiere posted on his Twitter account calling for Cardiff to ban the supporter.

Cardiff say they have passed evidence to South Wales Police and discussed the video with anti-discrimination campaign Kick it Out.

South Wales Police has confirmed the matter is being investigated.

In a statement the force said: "South Wales Police is aware of footage circulating on social media from Cardiff City's home fixture against Swansea City at the Cardiff City Stadium on April 2.

"Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information, or the individual himself, is urged to contact South Wales Police quoting occurrence *140557."

The footage appears to show a Cardiff City fan commenting on the game from inside the Cardiff City Stadium during Swansea's 4-0 victory at Cardiff on 2 April and referring to Swansea forward Michael Obafemi using a racial slur.

After it was highlighted on social media on 28 April, Obafemi's team-mate Latibeaudiere responded: "Disgraceful, Cardiff City should ban this fan immediately. Social networks do nothing online, but this is someone who's easily identified. Ban him!"

The Swansea player accompanied his post with the hashtag 'NoRoomForRacism'.

"Cardiff City have spoken at length with Kick It Out on the matter, have passed evidence on to South Wales Police and will fully support their investigations," said the club in a statement.

"The club is disgusted by the deplorable, stomach-churning language and stands by football's commitment to stamping out such abhorrent behaviour. There is no place for it in our sport or society."

Cardiff manager Steve Morison said he had not seen the video himself but was aware of the content and backed the club's response.

"I echo the club's statement on it," he said. "We are trying to get this out of society and not just football. It often rears its ugly head and it's not nice."

A Swansea statement said they were aware of the video.

"We wholly condemn the abhorrent language used and we are actively working with South Wales Police and Cardiff City with their enquiries," a Swans spokesperson said.

"There is no place for such behaviour in society, let alone football, and as a club we will unequivocally support our players and staff to help eradicate all forms of discrimination from the game."