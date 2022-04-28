Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Alex Morris has previously told the BBC he wants his time as a manager to be "a catalyst for something positive"

Crewe Alexandra have appointed Alex Morris as manager on a permanent basis.

The former assistant boss had been on an interim contract since Crewe parted company with David Artell following their relegation from League One.

Morris, 38, has gained four points from three games since taking over at Gresty Road earlier this month.

The former Crewe academy player never played a first-team game, but has worked his way up as a coach of the Alex's under-18 and under-23 sides.

Lee Bell - who played for the club between 2010 and 2012 and has also had spells coaching the two junior sides - continues as his assistant.

"Alex and Lee are the ideal choice for our club and I'm delighted that they have agreed to lead the first team," said Crewe chairman Charles Grant.

"Together, they have well over 50 years of experience in the game and know exactly what is required to deliver success for Crewe Alexandra.

"The board and management team will be working hard to make next season a positive one for our supporters."

Crewe sit bottom of League One with a single game to play, having won just seven league matches all season, conceding 81 goals in the process.