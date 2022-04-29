Last updated on .From the section Football

The New Saints are unbeaten in four league games against Penybont this season.

Penybont will be aiming to prevent The New Saints from completing the league and cup double in Sunday's JD Welsh Cup final at Cardiff City Stadium.

Saints secured the Cymru Premier title for a 14th time in March and were the last winners of the Welsh Cup in 2019.

Penybont will be appearing in their first final and victory would see them qualify for Europe.

"The money from Europe would make a huge difference," Penybont boss Rhys Griffiths said.

"From a football perspective we all want to test ourselves and we all want to create history.

"As a player I played in Europe and won ties and scored a couple of goals, so all those things in a football sense are going to be firsts for the club and the town.

"We really want to taste that."

Penybont were formed in 2007 with the merger of Bridgend Town and Bryntirion Athletic and Griffiths said that in reaching the final the club had created a "buzz" around the town.

"When I first joined the club in 2016 that amalgamation was still fresh," Griffiths added..

"There were some difficulties with it from what I understand and there was certainly a hangover, in terms of supporters of both clubs feeling it wasn't a positive step and they lost some identity.

"I can completely understand that but hopefully now, and not just with this Welsh Cup final but our Cymru Premier status and the fact we've been relatively successful in these last two years, shows that it was a good decision."

Penybont beat Bala Town on penalties in the semi-final to reach their first Welsh Cup final

Saints have won the Welsh Cup on seven previous occasions, the last being the last final to be contested in 2019 when they beat Connah's Quay in the final.

"We want to finish off strong and we're the holders of this competition," manager Anthony Limbrick said.

"I think you can tell by the teams we've picked in the previous rounds that we take this competition very seriously.

"I think it's an excellent cup competition and I've really enjoyed it personally, and we want to go one more and finish it off."

Limbrick is expecting a "tight and tough game" against the side who finished the Cymru Premier season in sixth spot with an injury-disrupted final few weeks of the campaign.

"When we've played them before some of the hardest games have been against them," Limbrick added.

"We've had high-scoring draws and we've had tight wins against them and had really good games.

"They can really hurt you. They've got some really good attacking threats in the team, good drive in midfield and some experience at the back.

"It will be a really tough game. Rhys does an excellent job there and they are very well organised.

"They're one of the better set-play teams we've played against and they'll be a real threat."