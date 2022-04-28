Last updated on .From the section European Football

Alan Pardew has formerly managed Reading, West Ham, Charlton Athletic, Southampton, Newcastle, Crystal Palace, West Brom and ADO Den Haag

CSKA Sofia have appointed Alan Pardew as their new manager.

The 60-year-old returns to full-time management for the first time in two years after leaving Dutch side ADO Den Haag in April 2020.

Pardew, who has managed seven English teams, has been the Bulgarian club's technical director since November 2020.

He has agreed to take charge of CSKA Sofia until the end of their current campaign and for the 2022-23 season after manager Stoycho Mladenov left.

Pardew will be assisted by former Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer, Martin Stoyanov and analyst Hristo Zahariev.

"My goal is to leave a legacy in CSKA in the future and these young coaches who will work with us now, to be able to help the club in the coming years," Pardew said on the club's website.

The former Newcastle United boss has not managed in the Premier League since being sacked by West Brom in 2018.