Close menu

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss signs contract extension until 2026

Last updated on .From the section Liverpoolcomments92

Breaking news

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has agreed a two-year contract extension committing him to the club until 2026.

Klopp, 54, joined the Reds in 2015, but suggested in Marchexternal-link he would follow through with a plan to take a break from the game when his deal ended in 2024.

But the club have signed Klopp and his staff to longer deals at a time where the team are chasing a quadruple.

Klopp has guided Liverpool to five trophies since joining the club.

The Reds, who have lifted the Carabao Cup this season, remain in the hunt for the Premier League title and the Champions League, and face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on 14 May.

Klopp's place among club greats
ManagerGamesWin %
Bill Shankly78352.11
Bob Paisley53557.57
Joe Fagan13154.2
Kenny Dalglish30760.91
Jurgen Klopp37361.39

Klopp promised to turn supporters from "doubters into believers" when he joined a club who, at that point, had not been champions of England since 1990, and had gone three years without a trophy of any kind.

He guided them to a sixth European Cup success in 2018-19 but arguably his biggest achievement to date was in 2020, when he ended Liverpool's 30-year wait for a 19th league title.

Klopp's move to a high-pressing style has been a key part of Liverpool's success. Under him, they posted 97 points to finish second in the Premier League to Manchester City in 2018-19 before reaching 99 a year later to lift the title.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

97 comments

  • Comment posted by Big Picture, today at 17:18

    The guy was born to manage this club.

    He got it from the first day at the club.

    That first press conference.. everything 👍

    Since 2015 some amazing days and nights as a Liverpool fan, rolling back the years and so many more to look forward too.

    I’m buzzing with this news 😃😃😃😃😃

  • Comment posted by MrGoGreen, today at 17:18

    Yes............

  • Comment posted by Soi6 , today at 17:18

    Was very concerned he'd go in 2024. Was hoping he'd change his mind & he clearly knows how great his team is and how much better it will become with Harvey Elliott & konate for a few examples. Now??? Wonder who he's got lined up for his next miracle signing? 💥💥💥💥🙏🏆

  • Comment posted by Danny Doyle, today at 17:17

    He has graced our league, enriched it with an incredible brand of football and even as an opposition fan you can’t help but admire him. A truly great coach, comes across as a sound bloke and it’s a pleasure to have him on these shores for another good few years.

  • Comment posted by stafford, today at 17:17

    Cracking news, so privileged and grateful to have this guy

  • Comment posted by imado, today at 17:17

    So Salah and Mane guaranteed new contracts.

  • Comment posted by Mks, today at 17:17

    Who thinks Liverpool will win four trophies this season? Vote up for yes and vote down for no.

  • Comment posted by dangerous dave, today at 17:17

    He just wants to outstay Pep so he can have an easy ride.

  • Comment posted by Mic, today at 17:17

    There seems little doubt to me that Klopp is Shanks reborn, his vision, his methodology, his ideals are so interlocked with Shanks that it definitely seems as if he's come back. Thank you FSG for another 2 more Klopp years perhaps a break then another 5? what do you think? YNWA

  • Comment posted by Binna, today at 17:17

    Awesome news for Liverpool FC! Bad news for everybody else, lol. YNWA Boss.

  • Comment posted by Nineteen and six, today at 17:17

    Great news. I can only dream about how good a squad he will have built by 2026

  • Comment posted by EssexOracle, today at 17:17

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Eggmeister, today at 17:17

    Fantastic news! Now let's get Mane and Mo's contracts sorted out.
    C'mon you Reds, lets get them trophies. YNWA! 🏆🏆🏆🏆

  • Comment posted by kevin, today at 17:17

    Im crying

  • Comment posted by TheCornerParty - AKA CommonSenseIsDead, today at 17:16

    One word...

    YESSSS!!

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 17:16

    Ahhhhhhhhhh made my day

  • Comment posted by RedKevster, today at 17:16

    Long love Jurgen. Best piece of business of the last few years.
    Great manager. If not the best LFC of the last 30 years.

  • Comment posted by bamba, today at 17:16

    Right....come on Mo follow suit

  • Comment posted by Jay74, today at 17:16

    *Thump* the sound of ten Hag slumping to the floor

  • Comment posted by Gegenpressing7, today at 17:16

    Wonderful news for LFC, not so good for the rest of the Premiership though. The news that Pep Guardiola was dreading perhaps?

    • Reply posted by Leanne, today at 17:18

      Leanne replied:
      Rent free 24/7

      #93:20 #MCFC

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC