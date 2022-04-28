Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has agreed a two-year contract extension committing him to the club until 2026.

Klopp, 54, joined the Reds in 2015, but suggested in March external-link he would follow through with a plan to take a break from the game when his deal ended in 2024.

But the club have signed Klopp and his staff to longer deals at a time where the team are chasing a quadruple.

Klopp has guided Liverpool to five trophies since joining the club.

The Reds, who have lifted the Carabao Cup this season, remain in the hunt for the Premier League title and the Champions League, and face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on 14 May.

Klopp's place among club greats Manager Games Win % Bill Shankly 783 52.11 Bob Paisley 535 57.57 Joe Fagan 131 54.2 Kenny Dalglish 307 60.91 Jurgen Klopp 373 61.39

Klopp promised to turn supporters from "doubters into believers" when he joined a club who, at that point, had not been champions of England since 1990, and had gone three years without a trophy of any kind.

He guided them to a sixth European Cup success in 2018-19 but arguably his biggest achievement to date was in 2020, when he ended Liverpool's 30-year wait for a 19th league title.

Klopp's move to a high-pressing style has been a key part of Liverpool's success. Under him, they posted 97 points to finish second in the Premier League to Manchester City in 2018-19 before reaching 99 a year later to lift the title.

More to follow.