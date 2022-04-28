Rangers, without a recognised striker, struggled to pose much of an attacking threat in Leipzig

Rangers "need to sort the number nine spot" if they are to turn around a one-goal deficit against RB Leipzig in their Europa League semi-final, says former Ibrox striker Mark Hateley.

With top scorers Alfredo Morelos and Kemar Roofe missing through injury, Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side struggled to pose much of an attacking threat in a narrow first-leg defeat.

"Too much was breaking down and not enough of the ball was held in. That's a worrying thing for me," Hateley said BBC Sportsound.

While Colombia striker Morelos' season is over, Roofe - who missed Saturday's trip to Motherwell and is also due to sit out this Sunday's Old Firm derby - has an outside chance of returning for next week's return leg.

Here, BBC Scotland dissects the performance of the Ibrox side's makeshift attack and questions whether their dream of reaching a first European final in 14 years may rely on the potential return of Roofe.

Solid in defence but blunt in attack

It may say more about Aaron's Ramsey's lack of an impact at Rangers that the news Roofe would miss the trip to Leipzig was met with more dread than that of the missing Welshman.

With Morelos already ruled out for the season after undergoing thigh surgery, and Cedric Itten not included in the Europa League squad, Van Bronckhorst made the trip to Germany with just one recognised striker in Fashion Sakala.

The Ibrox boss opted against starting the Zambian international, who struggled playing as the lone striker in the first leg of Rangers' quarter-final at Braga last month.

The Dutchman instead selected a forward line of Scott Wright, Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent, with the obvious question, who would start through the middle?

Van Bronckhorst threw a curveball, deploying Wright and Kent in a front two with Aribo tucked in behind in a 5-3-2 formation.

With John Lundstram slotting into the Rangers defence to make it a back five, it became clear that the Ibrox side's game-plan was about containing Leipzig.

Rangers' (shooting left to right) first-half heat map shows a lack of action in the Leipzig penalty area

That approach worked for the Ibrox side, who prevented their Bundesliga hosts registering a shot on target in a resolute first half performance.

But while Rangers' defensive shape limited a Leipzig frontline that have failed to score just once in 22 games this calendar year, the experimental front pairing of Kent and Wright failed to pose an attacking threat.

"The shape they're holding is very good," said former Rangers striker Steven Thompson on BBC Sportsound. "They are making it very difficult for Leipzig to break down.

"The issue for me is Rangers are not getting up the pitch in terms of balls up to the strikers and keeping it."

Fellow ex-Ibrox forward Hateley added: "I want one Rangers forward to stay in the centre circle and allow two centre-backs to pick him up. At the moment, there is no counter attacking option."

Do Rangers' hopes rely on Roofe return?

Hateley got his wish after the interval as Aribo was pushed forward into the number nine position, giving Rangers a focal point in attack.

The Nigeria international was instrumental in providing chances for Kent and James Tavernier in rare ventures forward, but it was slim pickings for a Rangers side that had just 29.7% of possession - the lowest share they have ever recorded in a Europa League match.

Even when Sakala was introduced, Van Bronckhorst's frontline badly lacked a central presence that could move his side up the pitch. Between Kent, Wright, Aribo and Sakala, the quartet managed just eight touches in the Leipzig box - Roofe alone registered six in the second leg of the quarter-final victory over Braga.

The Jamaica striker also scored the vital winning goal in extra time with a poacher's finish, his 16th goal of the season.

The former Leeds United forward has netted a goal for every 115 minutes played this term, an impressive return for the 29-year-old, who may well be the difference between Rangers' hopes of reaching Seville or suffering semi-final heartbreak next Thursday.

'Rangers lacked focal point' - analysis

Former Rangers full-back Richard Foster on BBC Sportsound

That Leipzig goal changes everything. At Ibrox, Rangers could have set up the same way for 70 minutes and went for it in the last 20. Now they are going to have to open up a bit more.

To go through, they will need another defensive performance the same level as the first leg, but they also need to carry more of an attacking threat.

Former Rangers striker Steven Thompson on BBC Sportsound

Rangers are very much in this tie, it's going to be a fascinating second leg. They can score at Ibrox, but they didn't have a focal point in Leipzig.

You need that striker that's going to be able to hold the ball in. It's a big thing in European games to get your team up the pitch.